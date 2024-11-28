BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 28: Santanu Mishra, producer of the iconic movie "I Am Kalam", and co-founder of Smile Foundation, received two awards during the 34th Odisha State Films Awards for films based on real-life stories. The award was organised by the Dept. of Culture, Govt. of Odisha, in Bhubaneswar. Governor of Odisha, Sh. Raghubar Das and Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida graced the award function along with other dignitaries. 'Manayun': My Wonderland, produced by Santanu Mishra was adjudged the Best Documentary Movie. The movie showcases the real-life journey of an Odia youth from Kutia Kondh tribe in rural Kalahandi who travels down to southern India in search of livelihood. His struggle makes him realize the importance of education and he vows to do something back home. He returns to his native village to open a free school for the local children, becoming its first teacher despite his own financial challenges. Manayun has earned accolades in Durban International Film Festival, South Africa; MICE International Film Festival, Cuba; Mostra International Film Festival, Valencia, Spain; Peace and Coexistence Short Film Festival (PCSFF), Iraq; Lift-Off Filmmaker Session, UK; Kinofestival, Light of the World, Russia; Lamatatena, Mexico; among others. Another film "Torch", produced by Santanu Mishra received the Special Jury Award. This film is set in a remote village near the famous Konark sun temple in Odisha, on the life of a poor farmer's son who is amazed by the advent of technology in their lives after the arrival of a steel torch to their home. The boy suffers from a condition in his legs and it prevents him from leading a normal life. This pushes him into depression. However, the arrival of a mere torch rekindles his interest in life. He becomes an inspiration in the vicinity. The film too is based on a real-life story. Torch and Manayun were the only two nominations from India for Durban International Film Festival Audience Award in South Africa. Torch has also been part of many prestigious film festivals across Europe, South America and Asia. Both the films are directed by Pranab Kumar Aich, a young director from Odisha. After making the iconic movie 'I Am Kalam', Santanu Mishra has carried forward the legacy by making numerous award-winning documentaries and short films, besides establishing an international film festival called SIFFCY (Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth) as its chairman. I Am Kalam has travelled to 60 countries, winning some 40 awards in various categories, that included the National Film Award for the lead actor. "I believe that films are the most powerful medium to depict reality and emulate values. A single good film has the potential to stimulate discussion and contemplation among young people about personal, emotional, societal, moral and other pressing issues enabling them to become better and stronger individuals," said Santanu Mishra. SIFFCY has completed its 10 editions and it is known for its curation of handpicked films for children and youth from across the world. Its major focus is on sensitising and inspiring the youth, bringing out inspirational stories and channelizing the energy and enthusiasm of children and youth into a positive direction. Santanu Mishra was born in Odisha's Sambalpur. After completing his B. Com, he moved to Delhi and became an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Later he completed his management education from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). At the peak of his corporate career, he quit his full-time job and started Smile Foundation along with his friends to give back to the society. Both the protagonists of the award-winning movies have been supported by Smile Foundation after knowing their real-life struggles. Later, their inspiring journeys were made into films. Please visit: www.smilefoundationindia.org

Also Read | Pune: Suspecting Infidelity, Married Man Kills Live-In Partner With Hammer, Dumps Her Body 130 km Away in Satara Before Abandoning 3-Year-Old Son in Alandi To Mislead Police in Maharashtra; Arrested.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)