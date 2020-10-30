Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The UK-based, The Case Centre, the independent home of the case method, today revealed the Top 40 Bestselling authors for 2019-20.

Professor Debapratim Purkayastha of the AACSB-accredited ICFAI Business School Hyderabad maintained his position at the top of the list for the fifth year in a row!

Also Read | BCG Vaccine Can Help Elderly Fight Against COVID-19, Says ICMR Study.

Of Purkayastha's success, Richard McCracken, The Case Centre's Director, said, "The list recognises the best and most impactful case authors from business schools around the world. To feature in the list is a considerable achievement. Consider, then, the achievement of Professor Debapratim Purkayastha who tops the list for the fifth consecutive year. Professor Purkayastha deserves huge congratulations for his continuing success, and continuing enthusiasm for adopting innovative approaches to case writing."

The other bestselling authors are from internationally reputed B-schools like Harvard Business School, IMD, INSEAD, etc. The list of top best-selling case authors is based on total sales (cases bought by B-schools around the world) from the cases for each author in the academic year 2019-2020. The Case Centre started making this list public since 2016.

Also Read | Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda Come Together for a Commercial and The Premise Resembles a Dharma Movie (Watch Video).

Additionally, Dr D Satish, Professor of Finance from ICFAI Business School, was placed in the 31st position in the list.

"It's an honour to be in this list and also see Dr D Satish from ICFAI breaking into the list! My confidence on the case method of teaching has been reinforced in these unusual and challenging times, and at IBS, we are entrenching it deeper into our curriculum. More institutions are likely to adopt active learning strategies to make their online classes more engaging - and what better way than to spice up a session with a real world case!" said Dr Purkayastha, who is the Director of the world-class IBS Case Research Center.

Notably, IBS with more than 6,500 cases, is counted among the world's top case publishing schools, with its cases being used in over 800 business schools in over 90 countries each year.

IBS (Faculty of Management) is a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. It is a premier Business School that has been consistently ranked by independent rating agencies as one of the top 10 B - Schools of India. IBS has received the AACSB accreditation, the gold standard in international accreditation.

It is one of the first business schools in South Asia to receive the prestigious SAQS accreditation. NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) with 'A' Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.43 out of 4.

The Case Centre, headquartered in United Kingdom, is the independent home of the case method. It's stated mission is to advance the case method worldwide, sharing knowledge, wisdom and experience to inspire and transform business education across the globe. It is a not-for-profit organisation and registered charity.

Debapratim Purkayastha is a Professor of Strategy at ICFAI Business School Hyderabad and Director of the world-class IBS Case Research Center. He is the Consulting Editor of 'Case Folio - The IUP Journal of Management Case Studies'.

He is an Editorial Board member for 'Case Research Journal' published by North American Case Research Association (NACRA); The CASE Journal, the official journal of the of The CASE Association, published by the Emerald Group, UK; and Case Focus, published by The Case Centre.

Prof Purkayastha, an internationally renowned case method expert, has won numerous case method and other teaching awards including the highly prestigious 'Outstanding Contribution to the Case Method' award from the UK-based The Case Centre.

In addition to featuring in the list of all time bestselling authors of cases written over the past four decades, he has won multiple case method awards and recognition from the Academy of Management (AOM), Association of MBAs (AMBA), CEEMAN, EFMD, Emerald Group Publishing, NACRA, oikos International (Switzerland), The Case Centre UK, John Molson School of Business (University of Concordia, Canada), Syracuse University (USA).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)