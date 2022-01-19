New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/Oswaal Books): As the ICSE ISC semester 1 examination has been successfully conducted in the offline mode, students are eagerly waiting for the results.

This time CISCE has conducted the board exams in the semester format considering the present COVID-19 situations in mind.

Students are gearing up their preparation for the upcoming semester 2 exams. But, before that student are very anxious to get clarity about some of the important details like results of semester 1, date sheet and exam pattern of semester 2, etc.

This will not only help the students to accelerate their preparation for the upcoming exam but will also offer them the satisfaction that they are preparing in the right direction.

Below are some of the key points that will throw light upon some of the key aspects that students should know well in time.

ICSE ISC Semester 1 results:

CISCE is all set to declare the results of the semester 1 exams anytime in the fourth week of January.

There is no confirmed date when the ICSE ISC will release the official answer key.

Students need to keep on checking the official website to see the answer key and the results once published.

But, instead of waiting for the results, students should start with the preparation for ICSE ISC semester 2 exams 2022. Students only have a couple of months in hand to prepare well for semester 2 exams.

Students should download the syllabus for semester 2 exams from the official website and start with the preparation at the earliest.

ICSE ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet

CISCE has not yet declared the date sheet for the semester 2 exams. It is likely to be declared in January or February.

As soon as the date sheet will be released, it will be published on the official website. ICSE ISC has already updated to take the semester 2 exams in March or April 2022.

Students are still waiting for the confirmed dates.

You need to know this latest update to crack ICSE Board Exam 2022 in first attempt!

ICSE ISC Semester 2 Exam Pattern

Unlike the semester 1 exams that were conducted in the MCQ format. ICSE ISC will take the semester 2 exams comprising of both the MCQ-based and subjective-type questions.

CISCE has already reduced the syllabus for various subjects and students need to only adhere to the allotted syllabus for the semester 2 examination.

The subjects have been divided into three groups for the semester 2 exams. Group I will have all the compulsory subjects, Group II will have 2 optional subjects and Group III will have 1 optional subject.

Students will be allotted the time of 3 hours, 2.5 hours, or 2 hours based upon different subjects.

To give more clarity about the exam pattern, CISCE has already released the specimen papers. Students can check the sample papers to have a better idea about the marking scheme.

Students can get the specimen paper from the official website.

Final Thoughts

ICSE ISC semester 2 examinations 2022 are likely to be conducted in March or April 2022.

All the updates are published on the official website of the CISCE.

Students should keep a keen eye on the official website and stay tuned for further updates!!

