New Delhi / Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 28: India's drone show technology capabilities reached a new milestone as BotLab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi-incubated deep drone tech startup, successfully set its 6th Guinness World Record during the prestigious Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations. The achievement, certified on 28 September 2025, marks a defining moment for India's rapidly evolving drone-tech landscape and positions the country among global leaders in large-scale drone show storytelling.

The record was awarded for the "Largest aerial display of a mammal formed by multirotors/drones," achieved with an extraordinary Tiger formation created using a fleet of 3,000 indigenously developed drones. Out of these, 2,983 drones lit up the sky flawlessly, forming a breathtaking representation of the tiger, India's national animal.

The formation was witnessed by more than 35,000 spectators daily at the Bannimantap Parade Grounds, who erupted in applause as the massive, glowing tiger emerged in the night sky. The historic moment unfolded during BotLab Dynamics' fourth consecutive year performing drone shows at the Mysuru Dasara festival, a relationship that continues to blend tradition with world-class technological innovation.

BotLab Dynamics presented a series of four drone light shows at Mysuru Dasara on 28 & 29 September and 1 & 2 October, each featuring 12 intricately crafted formations. But it was the 28 September record attempt that made global headlines, cementing India's name in the Guinness World Records once again.

A New Benchmark for India in the Global Drone Show Industry

Across the world, massive drone shows, often dominated by large Chinese companies, regularly trend online for their complex formations and scale. For years, international audiences believed that such advanced, high-volume aerial displays were out of reach for most other countries.

Mysuru Dasara 2025 decisively changed that narrative.

The Tiger Drone Formation not only matched global standards but exceeded expectations in both scale and artistic delivery. In the days following the show, national and international media outlets praised the precision of the display, with videos of the tiger formation circulating widely on social platforms. Viewers across the world expressed admiration and surprise - that such a flawless mega-show had been developed, manufactured, and executed entirely in India.

Click here to watch the Mysuru Dasara Tiger Formation in its full glory: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IxF_97qi0Y

As an Indian startup founded by IIT Delhi engineers, BotLab Dynamics has invested years in building indigenous hardware, software ecosystems, and drone show protocols. The record-setting performance at Mysuru underscores technological mastery and India's rising stature in the global creative-tech and entertainment industries.

Five Guinness World Records in 2024: A Foundation for Greatness

This new world record builds on the company's extraordinary performance in 2024, when BotLab Drone Shows secured five Guinness World Records in a single show at the Amaravati Drone Summit in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on 22 October 2024 - a show powered by an impressive 5,500 drones.

The five titles included:

1. Largest Aerial Display of a Vehicle

2. Largest Aerial Landmark Display

3. Largest Aerial Display of a Planet

4. Largest Aerial Logo Display

5. Largest Aerial Image of a Flag

BotLab Dynamics: An Indian Success Story

Founded within the halls of IIT Delhi, BotLab Dynamics has emerged as one of India's most influential and is amongst the top 5 drone show companies in the world, shaping how events, festivals, and governments engage audiences at scale. The company designs and manufactures all its drone show systems in India, a differentiator that has placed it at the forefront of the nation's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) movement.

By achieving yet another Guinness World Record, they have strengthened its position as a global competitor in an industry traditionally led by a handful of international players.

Reflecting on the achievement, Dr. Sarita Ahlawat, Co-founder & MD of BotLab Dynamics, said, "This milestone is a proud moment for our team and for India's drone-tech ecosystem. The Tiger formation reflects the strength and creativity our country is capable of. Since the record, we've seen a surge in interest from major corporate and government bodies in attempting more Guinness World Records; it's created a ripple effect, and we have some exciting projects ahead, so stay tuned."

For more information or to book a drone show with BotLab Dynamics, visit: www.botlabdynamics.com

