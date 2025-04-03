PNN

New Delhi [India], April 3: The IIW She Inspires Awards 2025 once again shone a spotlight on extraordinary women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Organized by Inspiring Indian Women (IIW), a non-profit registered in both India and the UK, the awards recognize the resilience, achievements, and dedication of women from diverse backgrounds.

Also Read | MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out for PCB Group at mahacet.org, Know How To Download Hall Tickets.

Held on March 24th and 25th, the event was hosted at the Houses of Parliament, UK, with support from notable MPs such as Joy Morrissey and Bob Blackman. The private ceremony saw the participation of renowned leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, and social changemakers from around the world, making it one of the most coveted awards for women's empowerment.

IIW She Inspires Awards aim to honor women who have gone beyond the ordinary--those who have silently brought about big changes in society through their work. The rigorous selection process ensures genuineness and credibility, with two rounds of scrutiny backed by evidence. The awards, entirely managed by sponsors and donations, continue to inspire women to step into leadership roles and create a meaningful impact.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 15.

This year's event saw eminent personalities like Lord Meghnad Desai, Theresa Villiers, Mayor Harrow Cllr Salim Choudhury, and many more grace the occasion. Additionally, judges from across the world, including authors, mental health advocates, cultural leaders, and business professionals, ensured a fair and unbiased selection process.

Winners across various categories, included Best Entrepreneur, Community Spirit, Spirited Fighter, Bright Artist, and Promising Professional

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)