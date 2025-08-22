VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) / Karjat (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: At Abhasa Rehab & Wellness Center, we understand the alarming intertwine between alcohol abuse and mental health. Our clients who are professionally active and are managing families often suffer from chronic stress, leading to alcohol abuse. All these individuals share a common narrative: alcohol initially served as a coping mechanism, but ultimately resulted in dependence which severely compromised mental health and stability.

At Abhasa, we understand the impact alcohol has on mental health: anxiety becomes more pronounced, depressive episodes are worse, and mental clarity diminishes. Many use alcohol to numb deeply-rooted emotional scars. That pain becomes worse in the long run. Coupled with lack of professional intervention, it devolves into a spiral.

That is why there is a foundational shift in the methodology of rehab for alcohol addiction and mental health: it is focused on the individual from the first interaction, with proven, evidence-based, holistic care. Such care includes:

- Medically supervised withdrawal: Psychiatric evaluation during the first stage of recovery enables safely managed alcohol withdrawal.

- Therapy for dual-diagnosis: Addressing simultaneously existing chronic depression, anxiety, trauma, or other mental health conditions.

- Custom tailored psychotherapy: Recovery from a breakdown of emotional, social functioning during individualized and group therapy is restorative.

- Holistic support therapy: Encompasses family counseling, art therapy, yoga, mindfulness, and prevention relapse planning.

We implement the intensive 90-day and the dual diagnosis 180-day programs, which are designed integrated around the world's top rehab centers. We offer long-term follow-up care, post-discharge support, and family participation to help maintain clients' recovery momentum.

Client outcomes at Abhasa are quite promising. Roughly 65% of clients who complete the 3-month program are able to maintain sobriety for a minimum of 6 months post-treatment. This outcome exceeds averages and is achieved through our empathetic emotional insight and strong aftercare.

Beyond rehab, Abhasa's tranquil Coimbatore and Karjat facilities provide safe and judgment-free sanctuaries for emotional recovery. Each detail is designed to help restore one's mental clarity and rebuild confidence, mend relationships, and reignite their inner vibrance.

When dealing with alcohol and mental health challenges, enduring the wrath of mental struggles makes finding recovery seem nearly impossible. Supported by expert care at Abhasa, this transforms the narrative from hopeless to hopeful. Not only is there treatment, there is a profound embrace of enduring recovery.

For more information regarding our programs, please visit www.abhasa.in or contact us at +91 - 8879744444

