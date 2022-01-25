Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Step into the serene living with Imperia Esfera. Located in the heart of Gurgaon at one of the city's most desirable addresses of Sector 37C, the Imperia Esfera brings together an effortless luxury and a high-tech lifestyle. The ultra-modern residential project is meticulously designed with 2, 3, & 4BHK premium homes with large, airy and bright rooms, balconies and attached toilets with bedrooms.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Imperia Esfera is designed to make living easy and without rush, where all day to day requirements are right around the corner. A residential complex placed in the midst of some of NCR's finest educational centers, healthcare facilities, office complexes and a host of recreational options such as Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Fun 'N' Food Village, DLF Golf course, Kingdom of Dreams and Leisure Valley Park etc. If one loves shopping, DLF Megamall, Galaxy, Sahara Mall, MGF Metropolitan and Gold Souk etc. are easily accessible from Imperia Esfera. This icon of comfort is brilliantly designed to meet everyone's expectations.

Also Read | Republic Day Images & Gantantra Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Republic Day 2022 With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Patriotic Quotes and Greetings.

Apart from being conveniently close to the airport, the metro connectivity and being placed right on the Dwarka Expressway ensures that anyone can reach anywhere they want - in time, and in comfort. The project is well positioned on 60 meter and 24 meter wide roads and is just 5 minutes drive from Hero Honda Chowk and just minutes away from most of the landmarks in Gurgaon and Delhi. For instance, it's only 15 km from South Delhi, 10 minutes drive from Subhash Chowk, 5 minutes drive from Rajiv Chowk and 10 minutes drive from Cyber Hub, Udyog Vihar, and Cyber City. The project offers spacious parking lots, a beautiful lawn in its surroundings and an outdoor space with modern development. A high-rise residential complex with great potential is found in this desirable development off National Highway 8. These luxury homes range from 1578 - 2600 sqft and are enhanced by a beautiful side garden to add freshness into everyone's life every day.

Imperia Esfera is cleverly built in order to create the impression of natural light sources enhanced by large open frame windows found throughout the home. The building also benefits from the lift facilities. Imperia Esfera is a gated community with a state-of-the-art clubhouse featuring world-class amenities including a jogging track, swimming pool, health Centre, kids play area, walking track, senior citizens sit out, indoor games, outdoor games such as badminton court, tennis court, meditation area, rainwater harvesting, beautifully landscaped gardens. This under-construction project is designed to offer round the clock security with trained security personnel and CCTV cameras to its inhabitants. The attractive atmosphere created by this area is compounded only by the beauty of the lush green lawns with its own Club House. It's a new opportunity for all to become a citizen at Imperia Esfera. The master bedrooms have been designed with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room and offer access to a private balcony with an amazing view to enjoy night and day. Beautifully designed, the project offers panoramic views over the city. This fabulous living address is close to the spectacular street Not only this, the project is close to many local amenities and activities and is developed on a robust structure but it is amazing with its decoration which is reflected in the subtle mix of culture and modernity. The Indian government has sponsored a Special Window for Affordable and Middle-Income Housing called SWAMIH Investment Fund. This fund will invest in Imperia Group to help with the completion of phase II of their residential project- The Esfera housing in Gurgaon. As a result of this investment, the realtor would be able to revitalize and hand over the project thereby delivering delights to over 450 home buyers. The core objective of the SWAMIH fund is to provide funding for projects that focus on helping home buyers realize their dreams of living in their own homes. This way, it will enable Imperia group to strengthen its brand value and earn the faith of the home buyers.

Also Read | Gehraiyaan Promotions: Ananya Panday Brings in Some Early Valentine’s Day Vibes With Her Red Hot Mini Dress.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)