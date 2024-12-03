BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 3: Impetus Technologies has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among - India's Best WorkplaceTM in IT & IT-BPM 2024: Top 50. This accolade underscores the organization's commitment to fostering a culture of trust, employee well-being, and responsible leadership.

Impetus Technologies has consistently demonstrated leadership in creating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired. This acknowledgment highlights the company's dedication to innovative people practices that contribute to its position as an industry leader.

"We are honored to be featured among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024. This milestone is a testament to the incredible efforts of our team and their unwavering commitment to excellence. At Impetus, we believe in cultivating an environment where employees thrive and are empowered to contribute meaningfully to our journey," said Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, Impetus Technologies.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture. The infostory and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 can be viewed here.

