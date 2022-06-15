New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Many people aspire to be a part of the India Book of Records and are inspired by our annual book, which we publish every year. Such achievers and record-holders invigorate our organisation and motivate us to improve as a team. We are honoured to assist them in their pursuit of record-keeping operations. The following are notable events and records that occurred during the recent past.

Fastest Kid to Recite all Elements of Periodic Table Along with their Symbols

Also Read | Chinese Local Govt Financing Units Seek Unorthodox Route to Raise Funds – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The record for being the fastest to recite all the elements of the periodic table along with their symbols was set by Muhammed Ameen Bin Thaisser (born on December 2, 2015) of Bengaluru, Karnataka. He recited all the 118 elements of the periodic table along with their symbols in 1 minute, 13 seconds and 78 milliseconds at the age of 6 years, 3 months and 24 days, as confirmed on March 26, 2022.

Rapid Addition of Maximum Single Digit Numbers Performed Underwater by a Child

Also Read | Midfielder Sonika Promises Hockey Team Will Bounce Back After Reverses Against Belgium.

The record for performing the rapid addition of the maximum number of single-digit numbers underwater was set by Advit Prateek Agarwal (born on May 4, 2014) of Surat, Gujarat. He added 85 single-digit numbers (flashing on the screen) at a speed of 0.5 seconds while being underwater, at Turtle Puddle, Piplod, Vesu, Surat, Gujarat, at the age of 7 years, 11 months and 20 days on April 24, 2022.

Child Holds a Plank Pose and Inspires All

Megh Maulik Patel (born on August 26, 2014) of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is appreciated for being in the plank pose for 47 minutes at the age of 7 years and 7 months, as confirmed on April 9, 2022.

Youngest Girl Pianist

The record for being the youngest girl pianist was set by Arissa Gupta (born on August 24, 2013) of South Delhi, Delhi. She completed Trinity Level 3 Certificate in graded examination in music performance - Grade 5 Piano with distinction (96 out of 100) on April 14, 2022, at the young age of 8 years, 7 months and 26 days, as confirmed on April 19, 2022.

Mermaid Pose Held for the Longest Duration

The record for being in the mermaid pose for the longest duration was set by Priyadharshini S. (born on February 1, 2002) of Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. She maintained the mermaid pose (Eka pada Rajakapotasana) for 1 hour 15 minutes at the age of 20 years 1 months 7 days, on March 8, 2022.

Least Non-Performing Assets Managed by All Women Bank

The record for managing the least non-performing assets by an all-women co-operative bank was set by Laxmibai Mahila Nagrik Sahkari Bank Maryadit, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The bank, managed by a woman director and an all-women staff numbering 21, has net NPA (Non-Performing Assets) as ZERO, as confirmed on March 6, 2022.

Fastest North to South Solo Unsupported Cycling Expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

The record for undertaking the fastest North to South solo unsupported cycling expedition was set by Srinivasan B (born December 28, 1975) from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Being unsupported, he travelled solo and covered a distance of 3,677 km in 14 days, starting from Kashmir on February 12, 2022 and ending at Kanyakumari on February 26, 2022 to promote 'Commute on Bicycle for Reducing Pollution'.

Largest Blue Whale Made with Scraps

The record for making the largest blue whale with scraps was set by Ajay Sharma (born on December 24, 1977) of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He is the director of Home Designers and made the largest blue whale (measuring 86 feet in length and 1200 kg in weight) using scrap material, as confirmed on April 16, 2022.

Innovative Advanced Electro Hydro-Pneumatic Brake Failure Detection System

The record for making an innovative advanced electro hydro-pneumatic brake failure detection system was set by Sunil Pandurang Chaphalkar (born on March 6, 1965) of Pune, Maharashtra. The system is also known as an electro-mechanical braking system (Patent file no. 202221002345 A and Journal Number 08/2022). The main aim of this invention is to identify the failure of the braking system and apply brakes automatically to the vehicle. The patent was published on February 25, 2022, in the patent official journal, as confirmed on March 25, 2022.

Maximum Students Drawing Indian National Flag Together on Virtual Platform

The record for the maximum number of students drawing the Indian national flag together on a virtual platform was set by GT Aloha Vidhya Mandir, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A total of 334 students from Grades 6 to 10 together drew the Indian National Flag in an average span of 1 minute and 10 seconds on the zoom platform on March 5, 2022.

Stay tuned for more...

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)