SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 20: The Indian Economic Trade Organization organised the launch of Panorama, a coffee table book outlining all activities of trade and commerce and the event was illuminated with an air of celebration as esteemed guests gathered to mark the official launch of a significant literary work within the Commonwealth community. Hosted on February 11, 2024, the event was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Ambassador VB Soni who had served in various commonwealth countries as Ambassador of India, Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization who recently chaired the India Commonwealth meeting in the British Parliament in London, esteemed High Commissioners of Cyprus to India, Evagoras Vryonides and the esteemed High Commissioner of Malawi, Leonard Mengezi and various other diplomats from the commonwealth countries like Namibia, Tanzania.

Also Read | Ian Chappell Urges Joe Root To Drop 'Bazball' Approach After Horror Dismissal in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as attendees eagerly awaited the unveiling of this influential literary contribution. The book, a testament to the shared heritage and diverse narratives of Commonwealth nations, promises to enrich the global literary landscape with its insightful perspectives and engaging narratives.

Evagoras Vryonides, known for his commitment to fostering cultural exchange and collaboration between Cyprus and India, shared his reflections on the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties between nations. His presence added a touch of prestige to the occasion, underscoring the significance of the Commonwealth's cultural tapestry.

Also Read | ‘Tu Moti Hai, Dikhne Me Achhi Nahi Hai’: Woman Dies by Suicide in Byculla After Husband Calls Her ‘Fat’; Police Book Him, His Sister for Abetment.

Likewise, Leonard Mengezi, esteemed for his dedication to promoting bilateral relations and mutual understanding between Malawi and India, graced the event with his distinguished presence. His remarks emphasized the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite Commonwealth nations and the importance of English language usage in daily life.

The launch event served as a testament to the power of literature in transcending boundaries and fostering dialogue among nations. Attendees were treated to an enriching experience as they explored the pages of the newly unveiled book, which promises to be a valuable addition to libraries and bookshelves around the world. During the event the appointment of the IETO Commonwealth council was given to Ms Seema Aneja for Namibia and Sageer Hydrose for Tanzania respectively.

As the evening unfolded, guests engaged in vibrant discussions, exchanging ideas and perspectives on the themes explored within the book. The convivial atmosphere was a testament to the spirit of collaboration and camaraderie that defines the Commonwealth community.

The Commonwealth Book Launch at Eros Hotel stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Commonwealth and its commitment to promoting cultural exchange, dialogue, and understanding among nations. As the literary world celebrates this milestone, the Commonwealth reaffirms its role as a beacon of unity, diversity, and shared values.

For more information, visit - http://www.indiacw.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)