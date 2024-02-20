Former Australian Test skipper Ian Chappell believes that Joe Root should drop the Bazball approach and "play his natural game" following his dismissal on the reverse ramp shot that led to the visitors’ batting collapse in the third Test. Root's struggles, particularly highlighted by England's crushing 434 runs defeat at the hands of India in the third Test - their heaviest defeat in terms of runs since 1934. England were 224-2 on day three of the third test with Ben Duckett batting at 141, Root batting at 18 dragged a reverse ramp straight to the second slip in the 40th over. His dismissals triggered a collapse for England, who went from 207-2 to 319 all out, conceding a 126-run lead to India. IND vs ENG 2024: 'If India Get Their Noses Ahead...' Graeme Smith Warns England About Their Chances in Test Series.

Chappell, emphasised Root's prowess when playing his natural game, suggesting that the attempt to adopt a radical shift in approach was unnecessary.

"Root had a bloody fine record playing normally, and he was a quick scorer playing normally. I don't see why he's trying to change things drastically, and I've never believed you should play premeditated shots," said Chappell to Nine Wide World of Sports.

Root's recent numbers didn't paint a flattering picture, especially compared to his stellar form before Brendon McCullum's tenure. Root's average since Brendon McCullum took over is 50.12 – a touch higher than his career average of 49.32. Chappell underscored the importance of playing according to the conditions and the bowlers, acknowledging that aggression should be tempered by situational awareness.

"You can't always do it – it's got to be according to the conditions and also who's bowling. Some bowlers you can score off a lot quicker than others, but when a really good bowler is bowling a good spell, you've got to be prepared to try and battle it out and think to yourself 'Well, when he goes off, it'll get a bit easier'. You're always trying to score runs – that's got to be your prime aim. But, you've also got to realise in some conditions, against some bowlers you can score quicker than others." IND vs ENG 2024: A Look Into Statistics of England Middle-Order’s Performance Behind Disappointing 2–1 Scoreline Against India.

It wasn't the first time Root had been dismissed playing a switch hit. He had attempted a similar shot against the Netherlands at last year's ODI World Cup. But England coach Brendon McCullum has backed Root to continue trying to take the game on.

