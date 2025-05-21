By Daksh Grover

New Delhi [India] May 21 (ANI): India may seek a stable supply of lithium and copper through the expanded new trade tie with Chile to boost its clean energy targets and industrial growth says experts.As India undergoes rapid industrial expansion and transitions toward cleaner energy sources, the demand for critical minerals like lithium and copper is expected to grow significantly. These minerals are essential for achieving India's clean energy targets, strengthening its manufacturing sector, and building robust infrastructure.Chile is one of the world's leading producers of lithium and copper, stands out as a strategic trade partner. This collaboration aligns with India's broader objectives of achieving energy security and expanding its electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem."The India-Chile CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) enhances India's commodity security, export competitiveness, and access to future minerals," said Ajay Kedia, Director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

Chile plays a dominant role in the global lithium supply chain. According to the United States Geological Survey, Chile holds the world's largest lithium reserves, estimated at 9.3 million tons, and ranks third in total lithium resources after Bolivia and Argentina. Recent studies from Chile's northern Antofagasta salt flats suggest the country's lithium resources may be 28 per cent higher than previously estimated, further boosting its importance.Copper is equally critical for India, especially in sectors such as EV manufacturing, renewable energy systems, and electrical infrastructure. As the EV market expands, copper is increasingly used in batteries, motors, wiring, and charging infrastructure.India's reliance on a steady supply of these resources is reflected in its industrial activity. Domestic manufacturers across EV, battery, energy storage, and electrical equipment sectors are scaling up production to support clean energy goals. Copper, in particular, remains a key input for wire and cable manufacturing, automotive systems, and power transmission networks.Ajay Kedia believes that securing a stable mineral supply and boosting trade across Latin America through the CEPA will enable India to strengthen its position in global supply chains and drive long-term economic growth."It strengthens India's position in the global supply chain for energy transition, offers new markets for Indian industries, and aligns with long-term national goals like Make in India and green mobility," he added.India and Chile are preparing to launch negotiations under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Following the finalisation of the terms of reference on May 9, talks are set to begin by May 26. The agreement is expected to enhance trade cooperation, particularly in critical sectors like minerals and clean energy. (ANI)

