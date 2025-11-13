Inspiring insights shared at the Kyvex event - driving innovation, collaboration, and growth in the digital era (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): In a bold move that marks a new era for India's AI and startup landscape, Indian billionaire Pearl Kapur has announced the launch of Kyvex, free to use, an advanced AI-powered answer engine positioned to rival global platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

According to a company release, Kyvex is designed as a deep research, focused AI assistant, powered by its own in-house developed large language model (LLM). The platform aims to transform the way users access information and conduct research combining accuracy, context awareness, and depth of insight.

The initiative is backed by distinguished academicians, including Prof. Ramgopal Rao, former Director of IIT Delhi, and Prof. P.P. Chakrabarti, former Director of IIT Kharagpur, reinforcing Kyvex's foundation in cutting-edge research and Indian technological innovation.

Currently available as a web-based platform, Kyvex will soon expand to Android, iOS, and integrated browser applications, bringing powerful AI tools to a broader global audience.

"Kyvex is India's leap into the future of intelligent research and information discovery," said Pearl Kapur, Founder and CEO of Kyvex. "We're building an ecosystem that puts India at the forefront of AI innovation while keeping access free and open to everyone."

According to company information, Kyvex represents a shift in India's startup ecosystem, highlighting the country's growing leadership in AI and deep tech. With its focus on research-grade responses, transparency, and accessibility, Kyvex is poised to become a global leader in intelligent information systems.

According to company information, this is made in India, for the World" - 100% developed by Indian AI engineers and researchers.and its supported by leading IIT experts to promote India's presence in global AI innovation. Free to use, democratizing access to advanced AI across education, research, and industry. (ANI)

