New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Indian chemical companies are taking notable strides in developing a comprehensive ecosystem to support semiconductor manufacturing, a critical component of the country's broader push to establish itself as a global player in high-tech industries, according to a report by Bastion Research.

Semiconductor manufacturing requires a wide range of ultra-high-purity chemicals used in wafer fabrication processes such as etching and cleaning.

With India advancing efforts to build its semiconductor infrastructure -- including fabrication units and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facilities -- the development of a reliable, domestic supply chain for these chemicals has become increasingly important.

As India accelerates its push toward self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing, domestic chemical companies are emerging as critical enablers in building the necessary supply chain infrastructure.

According to the report, India has historically relied on imports from countries like Japan and the United States for these specialised chemicals.

Recognising the strategic need to localise this segment, Indian chemical companies are making strides in the production of semiconductor-grade materials.

Tata Chemicals is scaling up its capabilities to produce high-purity chemicals specifically for the etching and cleaning stages in semiconductor fabs.

Deepak Nitrite, another major player in the speciality chemicals space, produces etching and cleaning chemicals - elements critical to semiconductor wafer fabrication. These chemical products are essential in enabling the precision and performance required in chip manufacturing.

The advancements also support India's concurrent advancements in ATMP (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product) and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facilities, the report added. (ANI)

