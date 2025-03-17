PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Companies across India are increasingly building teams and capabilities by integrating independent professionals across functions and levels. Skills in high demand include strategy, digital transformation, change management, core technology, sales and marketing.

According to Outsized's 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report, organisations are integrating independent talent for various reasons; from execution roles to strategic project delivery, with professionals across India earning between INR 10,000 to 30,000 per day, depending on the type of skill and experience level.

India's evolving talent ecosystem, strengthened by its demographic advantage and growing global integration, continues to meet both domestic and international skill demands, leading to a 44% increase in freelancer registrations. Companies are moving beyond traditional workforce models, blending on-demand specialists with permanent teams to accelerate growth, drive transformation, and scale execution.

Key findings at a glance:

* Most in-demand skills: Strategy consulting, business transformation, digital marketing, project management and sales.

* Sectors driving the shift: Consulting, Financial Services and Tech, leveraging independent professionals to scale capabilities across strategy, execution, and operations.

* Freelancer growth: Registrations up 44%, showing strong demand for flexible expertise across experience levels.

* Day rates: Experienced professionals (11-15 years) average INR 19,000/day; top skills exceed INR 26,000.

Additionally, in the field of data and analytics, experts are executing complex data strategies, commanding daily rates between INR 6,800 to 25,000. Similarly, marketing and product management specialists, including digital marketers, UX professionals, and product managers, are securing competitive rates ranging from INR 9,500 to 27,000 per day.

A transforming workforce: Agile talent takes centre stage

Outsized, a leading talent-on-demand platform with over 45,000 independent consultants and professional freelancers globally, has released its fourth annual Talent-on-Demand Report, offering real-time insights into how businesses are leveraging independent professionals. Based on tens of thousands of proprietary data points from actual projects posted by enterprises, consulting firms, and private equity clients, the report provides a comprehensive breakdown of talent costs, hiring trends, and in-demand skills across APAC, MENA, and Africa.

For the first time, the 2025 edition also includes insights from Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), expanding its global workforce intelligence.

"India's independent talent market is maturing rapidly, fuelled by global integration and a growing appetite for specialised expertise. Traditional firms are moving beyond transactional contracting to a more structured and strategic use of independent professionals, embedding them into core business initiatives. This shift isn't just about flexibility--it's about accessing the right skills at the right time to drive competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market. " -- Azeem Zainulbhai, Managing Director for India & MENA at Outsized

Why this matters for business and HR leaders

The 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report serves as a blueprint for workforce transformation, enabling leaders to:

* Benchmark talent costs and optimise external hiring budgets.

* Identify emerging workforce trends across APAC, MENA, and Africa.

* Gain exclusive day rate intelligence across a broad range of industries and skill sets.

* Understand how top firms leverage independent talent to accelerate digital transformation and maintain a competitive edge.

Access the full report here

Staying ahead of workforce trends demands real-time intelligence and actionable market insights. Outsized's 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report serves as a strategic playbook, providing business leaders with essential benchmarking against industry peers. Armed with these insights, leaders can quickly identify emerging talent shifts, optimise hiring budgets, and build agile workforce strategies. Access the full report to stay ahead of the curve: https://resources.outsized.com/talent-on-demand-report-2025.

Methodology

The 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report is based on original research and tens of thousands of proprietary data points from real projects on Outsized's platform.

About Outsized

Outsized is a talent-on-demand platform with over 45,000 top independent professionals, enabling large enterprise clients, consulting firms, and private equity funds in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East to implement flexible workforce models at scale. For more information, please visit www.outsized.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641147/India_report_2025_Outsized.jpg

