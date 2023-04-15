Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI/PNN): The Indian Institute of Packaging organized the INDIASTAR and PACMACHINE Awards, the National Awards for packaging Excellence. The official Award Presentation ceremony is being held on 14thApril, 2023 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. Around 400 members from the Industry & allied sector, Award Winners, are going to be present for the Award Function. Yogesh Mishra, Executive Director - Hindustan Unilever Ltd. & Head of supply chain, South East Asia, Unilever has consented to be the Chief Guest along with Sreenivas Rao, Global Head of Supply Chain, Sun Pharma, as a Guest of Honor.

Chairman IIP, Vagish Dixit observed that, "It is a proud moment for the Indian Institute of Packaging to organize the prestigious National Awards for Excellence in Packaging INDIASTAR & PACMACHINE. These events are a major milestone in the history of the Institute and continue to be an enabler for the Indian packaging Industry to expand its Global footprint. INDIASTAR & PACMACHINE awards showcase the capabilities of the Indian industry in Packaging and its allied industries and reflect the best from exciting entries from latest packaging materials, machinery, equipment, and services. We are very pleased to see very high-quality entries in the post pandemic era and these reflect the importance of the awards in our field of packaging. I congratulate all the winners and participants in the award functions. I am sure that this program will encourage even more innovation and ideation across board in the times to come."

Director IIP, R. K. Mishra, IRS stated "INDIASTAR or PACMACHINE entries are really "bet of the best" in real sense. This competition has inspired many innovations complimenting Government of India's two important missions i.e. "Make in India" as well as "Atmanirbhar Bharat". These Awards were introduced by the Institute with the objective of inspiring the package designs with indigenous technology and user industry to innovate customer friendly, cost effective, convenience and environmentally with high functional property package design for the acceptance of the modern consumer.

Assistant Director & Head of International Packaging Centre, IIP, Shekhar Amberkar who is the co-ordinator for this grand event mentioned that, "This is one of the renowned event in the World. The awards distinction 'INDIASTAR' & 'PACMACHINE' enjoys a high level of recognition worldwide and serves as a brand for the companies, agencies and students with outstanding design skills. The contest received 353 entries, a record of nominations inspite of the recent post COVID era. The quality of the nominations & selection parameters makes this contest much more trustworthy, valuable and even more competitive as well I feel extremely proud to share that, Indiastar 2022 winners have made INDIA to reach to 3rd position across the Globe in winning maximum awards for WORLDSTAR 2023."

The Institute has maintained its unique position as an internationally reputed organisation by responding to the needs of the country, and acting as a single window for India's capabilities in Packaging science and technology. With standing for the last 55 years, IIP instituted the INDIASTAR Awards in the year 1972 to promote and encourage excellence in packaging design, innovation and sustainability once every two years. Over a period, these Awards have become popular and firmly entrenched as the premier event for India's Packaging fraternity.

IIP also introduced the PACMACHINE Awards in 1992 to recognize the achievements and promote the efforts of the packaging machinery sector. The main objective has been to celebrate the excellence with innovative concepts in design and development in packaging machinery particularly for import substitution & promotion of exports.

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is an autonomous and apex body working under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India for the promotion of packaging standards in the country. The Institute set up in 1966 is dedicated in serving the nation and industry to achieve excellence in packaging through its diversified activities that encompass the entire spectrum of packaging. With its headquarter and the principal laboratories in Mumbai, and other regional offices and laboratories, the activities of the institute are in line with those of the world's premiere packaging Institutes. IIP's activities includes Training & Education, Consultancy & Projects, Laboratory testing, Quality evaluation of packaging material and packages, Export promotion by way of organizing Seminars, Conferences & Exhibitions, Awards, Information & Publication and many more. The institute is closely linked with major international packaging organizations world over.

