New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Parents across India are increasingly validating their everyday decisions based on what their Gen Z teens recommend, as the younger generation rapidly becomes the gateway to household adoption of new-age brands, according to a recent study report by venture capital firm Fireside Ventures.

The report highlighted a major shift in consumer behaviour as India's Gen Z takes the lead in shaping what families buy. From food and personal care to wearables and tech accessories, teenagers are now influencing choices that were earlier driven by parents.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: AQI of Delhi-NCR Remains in ‘Very Poor’ Range, 6 Stations Including Narela Cross 400 Mark.

It stated, "Parents now validate decisions through the lens of what their teens discover, recommend, and use - often on Instagram, YouTube, or a friend's phone."

The study noted that Gen Z discovers and recommends products through Instagram, YouTube, and peer networks, and parents in India I and India II markets are now viewing these preferences as a benchmark for what is modern, relevant, and trustworthy.

Also Read | ‘Relations With Accused Were Mostly Voluntary and Consensual’: Thane Court Acquits Man Accused of Raping ‘Minor’ Girl, Cites Inconclusive Age Proof.

According to the report, the trend is expected to deepen further. By 2035, 50 per cent of incumbent brands will lose relevance, and Gen Z will become the single most powerful internal marketer for consumer brands in India.

The report stated, "The future of Indian consumption isn't just about what Gen Z buys - it's about what they get their parents to buy."

The findings also state that Gen Z and Gen Alpha together are driving the family wallet, with projections that Gen Z will account for more than USD 1 trillion in spending by 2030.

The report refers to them as the "Reverse Generation", explaining that they influence their parents instead of being influenced by them. They follow celebrities on social media but do not idolise them, want the latest but not necessarily the greatest, and "shop like Millennials, but don't pay like them."

It also added that convenience and authenticity are redefining how this generation discovers and connects with brands. For Gen Z, as well as Gen Alpha and early Millennials, experiences matter, and trust is built through transparency, purpose, and a sense of community.

It noted that these shifts are opening up white spaces and creating significant opportunities for founders to build category-defining businesses--ones that are hyper-personalised, community-powered, and deeply embedded in the daily lives of digital natives. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)