Business News | Indian Stock Indices in Red Tuesday on Profit Booking, US Fed Policy Eyed

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Indian stock market indices traded in the red at Tuesday's opening bell over reported concerns of overheating in the small and midcaps space coupled with profit booking by investors.
India's benchmark indices rebounded slightly on Monday from a one-session fall to end the first session of the week in the green.
At 9.19 am, soon after the opening bell, Sensex was at 72,374 points down 374 points or 0.5 per cent, Nifty was at 21,943 points, down 112 points or 0.5 per cent. Among the widely tracked Nifty 50 stocks, 13 advanced and the rest 37 declined at the time of filing this report.
Going ahead into this week, monetary policy outcome of US Federal Reserve will be closely monitored. Investors and traders will get some fresh clues on the future glide path of interest rates in these major economies.
