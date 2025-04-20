Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Indian stock markets is set to be shaped by a mix of domestic and global events in upcoming week, with the market participants keenly watchful on the global trade cues, corporate earnings, and foreign investment trends.

The market analysts said that the investors will closely watch the buying or selling patterns of the foreign institutional investors amid the global uncertainlies in the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, coporate earnings and several economic updates will also be on the investor's radar, the experts says.

"Participation from the broader market continues to be robust, adding to the overall positive sentiment. However, with earnings season in full swing, a stock-specific approach focused on fundamentally sound companies remains essential for investors," said Rachit khandelwal -Head Research & Investor Education, BNK Securities Pvt Ltd.

The week from April 23 to April 25, 2025, is set to deliver several important economic updates from both India and the United States, which could steer market direction and influence investor sentiment.

In India, April 23 will see the release of the S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI data, providing a real-time gauge of business activity across the industrial and service sectors.

Alongside these, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting minutes will be published, giving markets deeper insight into the central bank's policy stance and inflation outlook.

From the U S, on April 23 will feature the S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, reflecting the health of the American economy's key sectors. This will be followed by the Initial Jobless Claims report on April 24, a critical indicator for the labor market.

"Altogether, this data-heavy week could add to market volatility and shape monetary policy expectations going forward," said the Bajaj Broking Research team in its weekly note.

Observing trends of the markets, Ajit Mishra-SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, " Going forward, developments on the tariff front and their global implications, along with corporate earnings, will be key to sustaining this momentum."

Markets witnessed a sharp recovery this week, gaining nearly 4.5 per cent on the back of favorable cues from both domestic and global fronts.

As a result, benchmark indices--Nifty and Sensex--closed near their weekly highs at 23,851.65 and 78,553.20, respectively.

Notably, FIIs reversed their stance, turning net buyers with inflows exceeding Rs 14,600 crore in just three sessions, reflecting renewed confidence in Indian equities.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) booked profits, offloading nearly Rs 6,500 crore worth of shares. This dynamic points to a healthy churn, as global sentiment shows signs of stabilizing, said Mishra. (ANI)

