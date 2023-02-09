New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): India's agricultural and processed food products exports rose by 13 per cent on a yearly basis in the first eight months (April-December) of the current financial year 2022-23, and managed to attain 74 per cent of its annual export target, latest data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. The overall value of export of agricultural products increased to USD 19.7 billion in April-December 2022 from USD 17.5 billion over the same period of the last fiscal.

With these exports, the country achieved 84 per cent of its total export target for 2022-23 just in nine months of the current fiscal.

For the year 2022-23, an export target of USD 23.6 billion has been fixed by APEDA for the agricultural and processed food products basket.

Wheat export has registered an increase of 4 percent in nine months of the current fiscal year. Its export value rose to USD 1508 million in April-December 2022 from USD 1452 million in April-December 2021.

"We have been engaged with all the stakeholders such as farmers, exporters, processors and Indian missions to ensure that quality and high-value agricultural and processed food products are exported from the country," said M Angamuthu, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). (ANI)

