New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Inspired by exponential growth in Bakery industry in India in last few years & emerging cultural shift in Indian society of buying cakes and other bakery items on different occasions in the place of traditional sweets, country's fastest growing online gifting platform & bakery retail chain Winni has forayed into baking education by starting it's first baking institute in Panchkula that has world class resources, educators and a modern bakery setup to train aspiring youngsters.

Winni Cakes & More has plans to open 10+ such institutes in different cities at pan India level in next one year. The company is already working on opening the next baking institute in Patna after Panchkula.

Currently it offers 3 months short term bakery training course in a highly competitive fee. The company aims at grooming 1000+ manpower resource in a year through regular course & the short term workshops conducted in different states.

The company has plans to employ the brightest students from it's newly opened baking institute in its bakery retail arm Winni Cakes & More's 175+ functional stores and upcoming stores to optimise the quality control in bakery products and achieve uniform taste across its 4,000+ outlets (vendors & franchises) spread in 23 states and 5 UTs.

Talking about this development Winni's Co-founder & CEO Sujeet Kumar Mishra said, "We are growing at a massive scale in our both the businesses - online & retail. Although we have a huge network of local vendor partners in 700 cities to serve our customers but still maintaining the same quality in bakery products across different geographies is a challenge that we have been trying to solve by hiring in-house trained bakery chefs and other professionals.

But then we realised that it's not just about Winni Cakes & More but it's a persistent problem for entire bakery industry which is growing at 10.94 per cent CAGR and by 2027, it is supposed to reach US$ 19.3 Billion (as per IMARC). That's how we thought of foraying into Baking education to offer skilled resource to fulfil the upcoming manpower requirements in bakery industry in India. I personally consider it as a professional course that offers skill development for unemployed people from lower strata of society who does not get chance for higher studies. We are also hopeful that this could be an empowering step for home bakers who wants to make career in baking industry as a resource or by setting up their own business."

Highlighting the facilities and offerings at it's newly ventured baking education institute Winni Cakes & More Retail Head Ankur Maskara said, "Winni Cakes & More is not just committed to offer best quality bakery products to it's customers but also to solve the bakery industry's challenges that has seen unexpected growth in last few years but due to lack of quality skilled manpower availability it faces challenges in maintaining quality assurance. Winni Baking Institute opened in Panchkula, is equipped with all kinds of modern state of art equipments, technology and highly skilled baking industry trainers to groom the aspiring candidates willing to make career in bakery industry. The teaching staff hired to train the young minds are known names in Hospitality industry and has first hand experiences of working with 5 Star properties including Le Meridian (Delhi) & Taj Business Hotel (Chandigarh). We are quite sure that Winni's entry in baking education is going to bring massive change in Bakery industry in times to come as there is lack of such facilities which offers professional training in via short term courses at affordable education fee."

Winni has 20 million annual user base & a 4,000+ vendor network at pan India level that ensures 2 hours guaranteed delivery on 6,000+ Pin Codes in India & in 40+ countries. Winni has plans to open 5000+ retail outlets by 2025 at global level and this new step is seen as preparations to fulfil the future requirements to ensure uniform quality across geographies.

