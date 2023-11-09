BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 9: Harpic, India's leading lavatory care brand has launched new Harpic Original Fresh, under its Power Plus range, with the best-ever formulation that gives spotlessly clean toilet in just five minutes. The new formulation ensures superior cleaning with long-lasting fragrance and freshness. The Power Plus range also comes in three additional fragrances - Sparkling Lemon, Refreshing Marine, and Joyful Jasmine. The new Harpic Original Fresh has been developed to meet the evolving demands of consumers who want their toilet cleaning agents to be quick, efficient, and great smelling. It now comes with Malodour Control Technology (MOC)* that effectively fights unpleasant odors found in toilets. The improved formulation gives a sparkling clean toilet in just five minutes while providing ten times better cleaning# than a detergent. Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt, said, "At Reckitt, innovation has always been the utmost priority and Harpic is constantly committed to providing an enhanced consumer experience by bringing in new and improved solutions that cater to evolving consumer needs. The new and improved Harpic Original Fresh is a game-changer for anyone who desires a clean, hygienic, and pleasant-smelling washroom without spending a lot of time in the process. With a superior cleaning formulation that fights the toughest stains in five minutes, the long-lasting sensorial experience of the new Harpic Original Fresh will create a new toilet cleaning experience for millions of consumers who have used and loved the product for decades." Anupama Ramaswamy, Creative Director and CCO at Havas Worldwide India, said, "What do you do when you are already the No. 1 player in the country but have a task to launch your best-ever version, 'The revolutionary 5-minute sparkling cleaning tech + fragrance'? You challenge the best. In our case-ourselves. The biggest ever launch of 'Best Ever Harpic' has been a thrilling journey of creativity and redefinition. We broke the template! From teaser to launch, Akshay's Sanyaas, Home Makers-Scientists, the grand venue--every step of this journey has been infused with a sense of grandeur and intrigue. We think we truly have created a 'Khiladi' of campaigns." Speaking on his association, Actor and Brand Ambassador Akshay Kumar said, "Harpic is an iconic brand that resonates with every household looking for a convenient, fast yet effective solution for their toilet cleaning needs. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of the journey that Harpic has undergone and evolved, through my longstanding association with the brand that constantly innovates its offerings based on ever-changing consumer needs." The campaign pre-buzz saw Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar building intrigue around #HarpicSeBetterKaun with a teaser that left fans and consumers questioning if there's a new champion ready to outperform India's most trusted toilet cleaner, Harpic. The launch TVC, conceptualized by Havas India, released pan-India, features brand ambassador Akshay Kumar considering sanyaas (retirement) if a superior toilet cleaner to Harpic is found. Subsequently, a scientist unveils the existence of a more effective toilet cleaner, however, Akshay's retirement is averted as it turns out to be the best formulation^ of Harpic toilet cleaner till date. A relieved Akshay then proceeds to emphasize the product's remarkable cleaning power, offering 10 times better cleaning results #, along with its delightful post-use fragrance. Prominent social media influencers like Anisha Dixit, Zee Aly, Subhalaxmi Parida, Sakshi Keswani, Astuti Anand, and Aashika Gowda have been roped in to create conversations and engagement on social media around the campaign. The all-new Harpic Power Plus range is available in 200 ml, 500 ml, 1L sizes priced at INR 44, INR 99 and INR 215 respectively at offline and online stores across markets in India. TVC Link: https://youtu.be/_A_Y_6Mc5VkAgency Credits: Havas IndiaProduction house: Karmman LineDirector: Vivek Daschaudhary

^vs previous formula of Harpic Power Plus Original

#10x better limescale removal vs ordinary detergents and kills 99.99% germs post 5 minutes of contact with undiluted product

**basis MOC technology used in the fragrance used in Harpic Original Fresh

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

