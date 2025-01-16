New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Showcasing the exuberant potential, the Indian power sector has an investment opportunity of Rs 40 trillion, driven by accelerating demand, upgradation and transition to clean energy over the next decade, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

The report added that "triple tailwinds" will make the Indian power sector lucrative for investors.

The power demand in the country is increasing at 7 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) compared to 5 per cent previously; old power infrastructure needs to be upgraded or replaced as the electricity mix changes (more RE all day), and India's goal of 500 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030.

"India, instead, is a unique case where burgeoning real GDP/per capita growth, technology upgrades and electrification are all strong undercurrents and could continue to drive power demand higher for years to come," the report added.

The report highlighted that with a robust Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth outlook for India, the new demand drivers such as electric vehicles, data centres, and electrification of energy demand will propel the power consumption to grow at 7 per cent over the next decade.

One-third of power demand growth is expected to belong to electric vehicles and data centres by 2035, which account for a negligible share of power demand in India today.

"We assume data centre capacity in India will compound at 30 per cent over the next decade and assume 60 per cent/20 per cent/20 per cent penetration (in new vehicle sales) for two-wheelers (2Ws), PVs and CVs by the end of this 10-year period," the report added.

Going further, the report highlighted the opportunity in renewable generation and transmission over thermal or exchange space.It stated that the private sector's lukewarm involvement in thermal increases the possibility of execution errors, backing its assertion over renewable energy.

"Lukewarm participation by the private sector in thermal means the risk of execution slippages is higher. We also like the transmission segment, in which Power Grid's Rs 2 trillion capex opportunity for the industry may expand. While energy exchanges should benefit from the expansion of generation and transmission infrastructure and the launch of new products, the regulatory risk related to market coupling remains tough to predict," the report added. (ANI)

