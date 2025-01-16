Bonnie Blue is a popular adult content creator and OnlyFans model. The controversial personality has made headlines several times for her provocative comments and stunts. Previously, she caused a stir online after a video of her inviting barely legal 18-year-olds outside Nottingham Trent University to sleep with her went viral. The video sparked concern, with many people calling for her to be cancelled. In another video, she also suggests that men should cheat on their wives. Now, she is in the news for breaking a bizarre sex world record. In her latest post online, she claims that she has broken the world record for sleeping with the most number of men. Since posting this claim online, it has gone viral. But who is Bonnie Blue, and what are the claims she is making all about? Bonnie Blue Slept With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours? OnlyFans Star Claims To Break ‘This Bizarre’ World Record, Thanks ‘Barely Legal, Barely Breathing and Husbands’ for Bonkathon.

Who Is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old adult content creator and OnlyFans model, is originally from the UK but now lives in Queensland. Before entering the adult industry, she worked in recruitment and was previously even married. Her career took a major turn when she became a webcam model and later moved to OnlyFans. Her decision proved to be lucrative, as she now earns a substantial income from her online activities.

Bonnie Blue's Controversial Claims

Bonnie Blue has sparked controversy again after claiming that she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours in her latest post. The previous record was held by Lisa Sparks, who slept with 919 men. The adult star took to her social media accounts to share the news, stating that she was doing fine. In her posts, she also thanks ‘barely legal,’ ‘barely breathing,’ and ‘the husbands.’ Her viral claim comes after British adult star and rival Lily Phillips revealed her plan to sleep with 1,000 men in a day. OnlyFans’ Bonnie Blue Films Inviting ‘130 Barely Legal 18 Year Olds’ at Nottingham University To Sleep With Her, Wants To Be Used ‘As a Guinea Pig’ in Viral Video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Blue (@bonnie_blue_xox)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Blue (@bonnie_blue_xox)

Bonnie Blue has been involved in many controversies because of her actions and videos. Her publicity stunts have sparked debates, with many calling for her to be banned or cancelled. Her videos have been raising concerns about consent, with some even arguing that she is exploiting young people.

