New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): Indiaspopup.com, USA's premier online destination for designer clothing and accessories, from leading Indian designers, is a global platform for South Asian fashion. It curates inclusive, embracive, and conscious trends and styles from the heart of India to its global shoppers.

Founded by Dallas-based Indian entrepreneur, Archana Yenna, the company recently honored South Asian women from various walks of life who are leading the path for future generations with an intimate dinner in New York City.

As a part of the ongoing Women's Month, the company also commemorated 5 South Asian female role models that have been instrumental to the community with their various works, nonprofit involvement, and dedicated causes including: Nina Davuluri - Acclaimed filmmaker, activist, actor, & entrepreneur, Megha Desai - Founder: The Desai Foundation, Shobha Narayan - Actor: film, television and theater, Hitha Palepu - Entrepreneur and Author. Specializes in life sciences, travel, and technology fields and Cynthia Victor - Sought after beauty influencer for breaking stereotypes.

As Yenna says, "We empower and celebrate women through authentic South Asian fashion and community contributions." Yenna hand-picked these women for breaking stereotypes and spreading positivity on body sizes, health, confidence, and skin tone. Through her work with Indiaspopup.com Yenna hopes to help women feel beautiful, confident, and feminine and make progress toward positive change. In a series of photos shot in New York City's Baccarat Hotel, dedicated to the quintessence of luxury and excellence, Indiaspopup.com produced a High Tea-themed photoshoot to celebrate women power.

The women wore avant-garde clothing donning some of India's most prominent designers while sipping high tea, dining on canapes and enjoying one another's company. Exemplifying Indian royalty, the women championed one another and sisterhood and shared what womanhood meant to each one of them.

During the celebration, Indiaspopup.com announced its partnership with Sakhi for South Asian Women, an NGO representing the South Asian diaspora in a survivor-centred movement for gender justice. Yenna pledged to donate a portion of sales from the month of March to the organization.

Indiaspopup.com provides a highly customized, exclusive experience, with digital personal shoppers and stylists available to offer recommendations, assist buyers make suitable choices and put together entire ensembles for special occasions, making the online shopping experience convenient, pleasant and simple. The site prides itself on its specially curated collections and the promise of authenticity with the quality and provenance of each piece being guaranteed.

According to founder and CEO Archana Yenna, 'Before moving on to launching my own e-commerce website, I held on to one mantra 'build your brand first and then your business'. I held on to this throughout and even when days were cloudy, I didn't allow myself or my team to blindly pursue profit, but carry a vision for the brand.' She credits this focus on establishing her brand on the principles of exclusivity, personalised service, convenience, authenticity and customer service as the main reason for the astounding success of Indiaspopup.com.

Website: www.indiaspopup.com

Instagram:@indiaspopup

