VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 1: The spectacular book launch event for Indra: First of the Aryas published by NuVoice and globally distributed by Simon & Schuster India took place on December 29th at Crosswords Jaipur, marking the debut of 14-year-old author Abhiveer Soni. The evening was graced by the presence of esteemed author Kevin Missal as the chief guest.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi and BJP's Third Term at Centre ‘Almost an Inevitability’ Declares Column in UK Daily.

Abhiveer Soni, a young and talented author from Rajasthan, showcased his literary prowess with a captivating narrative that weaves together history, Indian and Greek mythology, and religious texts. Despite his tender age, Abhiveer's unique perspective and youthful energy shone through, making him a rising star in the literary world.

The event, attended by literature enthusiasts and well-wishers, featured a warm welcome to the chief guest, Kevin Missal. Missal is a prolific author who began his writing career at the age of 14. With 15 best-selling novels to his name, he continues to be a prominent figure in the literary world known for the Narasimha Trilogy, Kalki Trilogy, Raavanputr Meghnad, and more. He shared his insights and congratulated Abhiveer on his remarkable achievement.

Also Read | Nostradamus' Predictions for 2024: From Climate Disasters to Royal Turmoil, Check List of Prophecies by French Astrologer for New Year.

"It's inspiring to witness the emergence of new voices, and Abhiveer's work reflects a promising future for storytelling", said author Kevin Missal.

Young Abhiveer gets his inspiration from his father Satya Prakash Soni, a 42-year-old Officer in the District Judge Cadre at the Rajasthan High Court, who overcame a modest upbringing in Kotputli, Rajasthan to touch the pinnacle of success. Despite limited formal education, Senior Soni graduated and excelled in law, earning a spot in the prestigious Rajasthan Judicial Service in 2008. A passionate reader of Hindi and Urdu Literature, Satya Prakash faced early challenges in accessing books but instilled a love for literature in his son, Abhiveer. Through thoughtful gifts like board books on Abhiveer's first birthday and diverse encyclopaedias on his fourth, Satya Prakash nurtured curiosity and learning. Always valuing the richness of knowledge in books, he encouraged Abhiveer to write, resulting in the heartfelt Father's Day gift--the debut novel, Indra: First of the Aryas, an amazing story coming from a talented young man.

Indra: First of the Aryas published by NuVoice and globally distributed by Simon & Schuster India was introduced to the audience with enthusiasm by Abhiveer himself. The narrative, set in 2300 BCE amidst the chaos of Sapta-Sindhu, promises readers a thrilling experience with the Warrior God of Thunder, Indra, as he navigates lightning searches, visions, immortality drinks, and a touch of betrayal drama.

The event was a celebration of literature and creativity, with Abhiveer expressing his gratitude towards his father, Satya Prakash Soni, for encouraging him to embark on the journey of writing. The author's journey from being an avid reader to a published author was highlighted, adding a personal touch to the evening.

"We are thrilled to have had you join us on this literary escapade. Your presence added magic to the pages of our celebration, and we are excited to share this thrilling journey with each one of you," expressed Abhiveer Soni.

The success of the book launch underscores the talent and potential of young authors like Abhiveer Soni, who bring fresh perspectives to the literary landscape. Indra: First of the Aryas is now available for readers to explore and enjoy, promising an enchanting journey into the realms of mythology and adventure.

Indra: First of the Aryas written by 14 year old Abhiveer Soni, published by NuVoice Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster is available on Amazon for pre-order at https://amzn.eu/d/7KtB6V8 and in bookstores across India from first week on January 2024. The book is priced at Rs 299.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)