Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: PlayboxTV, the fourth-largest OTT aggregator in India, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, introducing the all-new World Cup Plan. This association is set to revolutionize the entertainment landscape by offering customers an enticing blend of premium content, live streaming of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournament, and a host of exciting offerings from Disney+ Hotstar.

PlayboxTV facilitates the process for customers to access TV and mobile app subscriptions through the PlayboxTV app. Through this collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, PlayboxTV's customers can gain access to a world of exceptional content beyond the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This association opens the doors to a rich tapestry of International and local entertainment, featuring an extensive library of movies, TV shows, and live sports extravaganzas like Pro Kabaddi League, English Premier League and more. Notably, Disney+ Hotstar stands as a prominent destination of both Indian and international content with an extensive library that includes Hotstar Specials, Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Nat Geo, Hulu and Fox branded shows and movies, all available across 18 languages, promising an unparalleled entertainment experience for PlayboxTV users.

"We are delighted to collaborate with PlayboxTV to bring the best-in-class and premium content of Disney+ Hotstar to their audience. This paves the way for a seamless and immersive streaming experience across the country for PlayboxTV users. This collaboration opens the doors to a rich and unparalleled array of original content including entertainment, movies, TV shows, live sports, and international titles. We are glad that the PlayboxTV audience can now experience sheer entertainment with the freedom to indulge across a range of devices," said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head - Distribution & International, Disney Star.

Unveiling this new collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, Aamir Mulani, Founder and CEO, PlayboxTV, says, "PlayboxTV is dedicated to transforming the entertainment experience, and our collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar underscores our dedication to offer premium International and local content at affordable rates to our customers. Cricket being a religion in India, this collaboration will help us to provide World Cup live streaming to millions of cricket fans."

The PlayboxTV World Cup Plan offers a yearly subscription priced at INR 999. It grants users access to premium content from over 450+ live TV channels and 14 OTT platforms, including live streaming of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. This subscription enables streaming on two screens or devices simultaneously, via the PlayboxTV mobile app or TV, with the flexibility to watch from anywhere at any time.

PlayboxTV is a One-Stop destination, offering seamless access to live TV channels and OTT platforms without the need for multiple subscriptions. Users can access PlayboxTV easily with a single sign-in on various devices, including Mobile, Laptop, Ordinary TV, and Smart TV. The platform boasts a robust distribution network covering the entire country and has plans to further enhance it to reach a broader consumer base.

