Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time when homes come alive with vibrant decorations, adding a touch of warmth and festivity to the surroundings. Among the myriad of Diwali decorations, Bandhanwar and Toran hold special significance. Making your own DIY Bandhanwar and Toran not only adds a personal touch to your home but also reflects the spirit of creativity and tradition. How To Enjoy Your Favourite Sweets in Diwali 2023 Guilt-Free?

Diwali is a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Decorating homes is a symbolic way of spreading joy and positivity, welcoming the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, and ensuring the festive spirit permeates every corner. Bandhanwar and Toran are integral elements of Diwali decorations with deep cultural roots. They are believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the household. Hanging a Toran at the entrance is considered auspicious, inviting blessings into the home. How To Make Killa for Diwali 2023 at Home? Learn To Build Replicas of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Forts During the Festival of Lights With Step-by-Step Tutorial Video.

DIY decorations, especially Bandhanwar and Toran, allow individuals to express their unique creativity while adhering to traditional customs. It is a way of connecting with the cultural heritage and passing down the art of festive adornment through generations.

Decorating during Diwali creates a festive ambience that lifts spirits and fosters a sense of togetherness. It is a family affair where everyone can contribute to the beautification of their home, making it a shared, joyful experience.

How to Make DIY Bandhanwar?

Making a Bandhanwar/Toran, or door hanging, can be a delightful DIY project for Diwali. Here's a simple guide:

Materials Needed:

Coloured felt or fabric

Cardboard or foam board

Decorative beads, mirrors, or sequins

Glue, scissors, and a hot glue gun

Ribbon for hanging

Steps:

Cut the Base: Use cardboard or foam board to cut out the desired shape for your Bandhanwar, whether it's a circle, rectangle, or any creative form.

Use cardboard or foam board to cut out the desired shape for your Bandhanwar, whether it's a circle, rectangle, or any creative form. Cover with Fabric : Wrap the base with coloured felt or fabric, securing it with glue. This provides a colourful background for your decorations.

: Wrap the base with coloured felt or fabric, securing it with glue. This provides a colourful background for your decorations. Add Decorative Elements: Get creative with beads, mirrors, sequins, or any decorative elements you have. Use a hot glue gun to attach them to the fabric-covered base.

Get creative with beads, mirrors, sequins, or any decorative elements you have. Use a hot glue gun to attach them to the fabric-covered base. Attach Hanging Ribbon: Secure a ribbon to the top for hanging. Ensure it's securely glued to handle the weight of the Bandhanwar.

How to Make DIY Bandhanwar/Toran?

Creating a Toran, a decorative door hanging, is another enjoyable DIY Diwali project. Here's a simple guide:

Materials Needed:

Colorful yarn or thread

Beads or bells

Cardboard

Decorative elements like flowers or leaves

Scissors and glue

Steps:

Cut Cardboard Strips: Cut strips of cardboard to the desired length for your Toran.

Cut strips of cardboard to the desired length for your Toran. Wrap with Yarn: Wrap each cardboard strip with colorful yarn or thread. You can use multiple colors to create a vibrant look.

Wrap each cardboard strip with colorful yarn or thread. You can use multiple colors to create a vibrant look. Add Decorations: Attach beads, bells, or decorative elements to the yarn-wrapped strips. This is where you can let your creativity shine.

Attach beads, bells, or decorative elements to the yarn-wrapped strips. This is where you can let your creativity shine. Create a Hanging Loop: Attach a loop of yarn or thread to each end of the Toran for hanging.

Designer Bandanwar and Toran Making At Home

DIY Bandhanwar and Toran for Diwali not only enhance the visual appeal of your home but also offer a creative outlet for expressing the festive spirit. The significance of decorations during Diwali goes beyond aesthetics; it is a way of embracing tradition, fostering a joyous atmosphere, and sharing the beauty of the festival with loved ones. Crafting your own Bandhanwar and Toran adds a personal touch to your Diwali celebrations, making your home a canvas of creativity and tradition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).