New Delhi [India], June 1: A trailblazing and glittering "International Health & Wellness 2023" will be organized by The Yogshala at Hall No. 7, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, scheduled from 2nd - 4th June 2023. It is a focus exhibition on AYUSH, Herbal, Organic, Hemp, Nutraceutical and Wellness.

This 6th edition of the international health & wellness expo event will advocate the importance of wellness and mindfulness in this millennial world to spread awareness of good health and well-being among the public.

This mega-expo event will be interactive and is anticipated to get tremendous media coverage; it will also incorporate interactive workshops, seminars & health consultancy. The expo will be graced by a multitude of elite and top-notch experts from the healthcare fraternity across India to foster the significance of living a healthy life.

The forthcoming edition of the International Health & Wellness Expo Event is expected to attract about 100+ exhibitors and more than 10,000 attendees within three days. It's an intense event filled with many workshops, activities and product presentations.

Also, this exhibition is backed by UP Tourism and MSME under the PMS scheme for holistic healthcare development supporting the healthcare industry.

Speaking about the forthcoming expo event, Vijay Sharma, Chairman of Namo Gange Trust, added, "We are anticipating a great response from attendees and exhibitors and are sure that this expo will provide a colossal platform for various health and wellness opportunities related to exhibitor profile. As a showcase of their various products and services & will host a comparatively wider platform to accommodate all health and wellness-related topics.

