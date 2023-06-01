Shameik Moore-starrer Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in Indian theatres on June 1, 2023. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson, the film follows Miles Morales as he enters the Spider-Society to stop the Spot from causing harm to the Multiverse, but his approach to stopping him puts him at odds with Miguel O’Hara. However, after release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: Andy Samberg Confirmed to Voice Scarlet Spider in the Upcoming Marvel Animated Film.

Watch the Trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Review: Early Reactions Rave About the Animation and Storytelling in Shameik Moore's Marvel Film, Call it a 'Total Blast'.

For the unversed, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jakes Johnson as Peter B Parker and more. The film also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Andy Samberg and more. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theatres right now.

