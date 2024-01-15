NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: The International Metabolic Physicians Association - IMPA was formally launched with the lighting of the lamp at the hands of well-known Business Tycoon Dr Niranjan Hiranandani at the first day-long Conclave on Metabolism held on 13th January 2024 in Mumbai. Over 350 practicing Physicians from across the nation witnessed the launch of IMPA by participating in a conclave.

While explaining what IMPA is about to the media Dr Nitin Patankar - President, IMPA said, "IMPA is an association of the Physicians engaged in practicing metabolism which comprises the health issues such as Diabetes, Obesity, and Blood Pressure and Fatty liver disease. The idea behind forming the IMPA is to provide a unified platform to address the growing healthcare burden of metabolic disorders. The association aims to engage experts from multiple medical specialties. IMPA facilitates collaboration among these disciplines to provide holistic care to patients. IMPA aims to keep its member physicians abreast of the latest through education programs, CMEs, and courses so that they are equipped with the latest know-how and skill-sets to treat the patients with metabolic disorder effectively."

The Chief Guest at the launch occasion Dr Niranjan Hiranandani drew attention to the unfortunate fact that India known as the Capital of Diabetes with 13.60 crore population in the Pre-Diabetic stage alone, faces a huge challenge. This is India's problem hence we should not wait for and depend on countries like the USA to find the solution for our problem. As you know well, our country is excelling in many fields be it infra, green revolution, technology, or space, so why not find a diabetes solution? I strongly believe that India can do it and the forum IMPA has an opportunity to play a vital role in meeting this huge challenge in the years to come.

The day-long conclave attended by the Physicians across the country addressed a range of topics that included Obesity and NCDS, Lifestyle changes with Diet and Exercise. Diabetes & Metabolism, Heart Failure, Fatty liver disease called MASLD and it's management and Endo-bariatric in metabolic disease.

The Executive Committee of IMPA comprises of Dr Nitin Patankar - President, Dr Rajesh Patil - Vice President, Dr Ketan Pakhale - Secretary, Dr Vimal Pahuja - Treasurer, Dr Neeta Deshpande & Dr Nitin Kapoor - Scientific Chair, Dr Sanjay Godbole & Dr S M Bandukwala - Advisor.

International Metabolic Physicians Association - IMPA was formed with an idea of providing a unified platform to address the growing healthcare burden posed by metabolic disorders. The organisation aims to engage experts from multiple medical specialties, including endocrinology, cardiology, nutrition, gynaecology, pulmonology, nephrology and more. IMPA can facilitate collaboration among these disciplines to provide holistic care to patients.

The necessary training and skills required to treat metabolic disorders are not provided during the course curriculum of under-graduate and post-graduate courses in an integrated fashion. Healthcare professionals need ongoing education and training to stay updated with the latest developments in Metabolic Medicine. IMPA aims to provide resources, conferences, and workshops for continuous learning.

IMPA understands that research is essential to better delineate the underlying mechanisms of metabolic disorders and to develop effective treatment modalities. IMPA aims to support original research initiatives that contribute to advancements in the field. IMPA will ensure that healthcare professionals have access to the latest research, guidelines, and best practices. Establishing standardised guidelines and best practices for diagnosing and managing metabolic disorders ensures consistent and high-quality care across different healthcare settings. IMPA will integrate guidelines, formulate region specific best practices with the help of home grown research and offer practical hand-holding for practitioners, to cater to the need of metabolic medicine.

