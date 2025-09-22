BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (IKS), a leading care enablement platform, has issued a statement to clarify its position regarding the recently announced changes to the H-1B visa fee structure.

IKS confirms that the introduction of the $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications has no impact on its business operations or financial projections, as the company does not depend on H-1B visa holders for its workforce.

The strategic business model is centered on delivering high-quality, scalable solutions through a robust delivery framework that combines proprietary technology, a highly skilled workforce in India, and a strong commitment to local hiring in the United States. H-1B visas are not integral to the execution of our core business operations or client service delivery. Consequently, the recent changes have no impact on our ability to serve clients, ensure operational continuity, or pursue our long-term growth objectives.

IKS remains committed to its strategy of driving value for clients through deep domain expertise, technology-led solutions, and a robust global delivery framework. We will continue to monitor developments in the global regulatory landscape and provide updates to our stakeholders as necessary.

