New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/SRV): SIORQ Management LLP launches 'Invest Corners' an asset management listing/Information service that is redefining the fin-tech space by making unique real estate investment opportunities accessible to individuals. The newly launched platform makes unique assets accessible to everyone for investment with remarkably regular monthly returns. Focusing on 'education' and 'transparency', the platform provides secured investment opportunities that check its asset listings for different risk factors (enter and exit risk; clear title risk; compliance risk; financial risk; and execution risk) and clearly states them.

Invest Corner protects investors against inflation along with providing them the opportunity to get promising returns and opportunities to diversify their portfolio. The user-friendly interface allows investors to map a project's progress on a real-time basis. To ensure security and timely returns, users can invest via Escrow accounts where invested amounts can be used only when approved by the Debenture trustee who ensures timely returns to the investor.

Invest Corners also manages all the legal hassles as they relay information such as project details, investor details, and relevant permissions to respective parties such as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Legal counsel, and the Debenture. Invest Corner ensures thorough legal documentation and permissions as well to associate with the property. The upcoming investor dashboard feature ensures that investors can track payments and investments. The company maintains a hassle-free, transparent and safe space for users to invest and get assured fixed returns on assets to ensure investment security.

Highlighting the role of fin-tech in real estate investments, Madhuri V & Authorized Representative shared, "We're witnessing creative destruction of financial services and rearranging itself around the consumer. To ensure a win-win situation fin-tech is now disrupting and reinventing real estate investments. With Invest Corner, we aspire to become a one-stop solution for real estate investors and subtract information mongering on real estate projects and middlemen who confuse potential investors. Invest Corners educates investors and guides them at each step."

"Diversification of portfolio, inflation protection, and generation of steady income are just some of the advantages of real estate investment. Such investments also have tax advantages and long-term security. Invest Corner's presence in the fin-tech space will further strengthen competent people with know-how in real estate to provide innovative solutions to their customers." added Madhuri V.

Invest Corners is looking forward to bringing more investment opportunities to you in the future, as they are targeting to manage assets worth INR 500 million (~ 6.1 million USD) by the end of 2023. With more such opportunities come ample options to invest in and a way to seize the day.

