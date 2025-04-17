Invest in 58 High Street: A Landmark Commercial Hub by Charms India in Ghaziabad Raj Nagar Extension - A Hub of Multiplex, Gaming, Shopping and Food Zone

New Delhi [India], April 17: 58 High Street is a premier commercial project in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, offering a variety of business spaces. Spanning 1.32 acres with 6 floors, this development features Multiplex, Gaming, a sky lounge, retail shops, anchor store, high street retail, and a dedicated double height food zone.

Charms India: A Legacy of Excellence Since 1996

Founded by Mr Ajay Singhal in 1996, Charms India has been a trusted name in real estate for nearly three decades. With a reputation built on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company has consistently delivered high-quality residential and commercial projects. Their commitment to timely delivery, premium construction, and customer-centric development has made them a preferred choice for investors and homebuyers alike. 58 High Street is another milestone in their journey, promising an unmatched commercial experience in Raj Nagar Extension.

Prime Location: The Heart of Raj Nagar Extension - Ghaziabad

Strategically located in Raj Nagar Extension, 58 High Street offers unparalleled visibility and accessibility. The area has rapidly evolved into a real estate hotspot, attracting a growing population of homebuyers, professionals, and businesses. With seamless connectivity to NH-58, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and other major routes, the project enjoys a vast catchment area, ensuring high footfall and strong business potential.

Two-Side Open, Premium Six-Floor Commercial Project

58 High Street is a meticulously designed two-side open commercial project, ensuring maximum visibility and easy access. Spread across six floors, the project offers a diverse mix of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces, making it a complete commercial destination.

* Ground & Upper Floors: Premium retail outlets for leading brands and lifestyle stores.

* Food & Dining Hub: A dedicated food zone featuring fine-dining restaurants, cafes, and quick-service eateries.

* Multiplex & Entertainment Zone: A state-of-the-art cinema providing an immersive entertainment experience.

* Wide Frontage & Modern Interiors: Spacious corridors, stylish storefronts, and premium finishing for an upscale ambiance.

Why Invest in 58 High Street?

1. High Footfall & Growing Demand - Surrounded by high-density residential communities, ensuring consistent customer traffic.

2. Premium Brand Attraction - Designed to host top-tier national and international brands.

3. High ROI & Rental Yield - Assured capital appreciation and steady rental income.

4. Developed by Charms India - A name known for quality, consistency, and trust since 1996.

5. Future-Ready Investment - A sustainable high-street retail model with low maintenance costs and high consumer engagement.

Flexible Payment Plans & Transparent Transactions

Charms India ensures a seamless investment experience with investor-friendly payment plans and transparent dealings. Every detail of the project reflects the company's commitment to quality and long-term value creation.

Secure Your Investment in 58 High Street Today!

With its strategic location, premium design, and high growth potential, 58 High Street is the perfect commercial investment. Whether you are a retailer, investor, or business owner, this project offers everything you need for success.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this landmark destination. Invest in 58 High Street today and secure your future with Charms India!

The Biggest Investment Opportunity in Raj Nagar Extension - Ghaziabad

Invest in 58 High Street, where growth and opportunity await. Whether you're looking to set up your business or diversify your investment portfolio, this premium commercial destination offers an unmatched combination of strategic location, world-class amenities, and high potential for returns. Don't miss out on the biggest investment opportunity in Ghaziabad!

"At Charms India, we take pride in not just building residential and commercial projects, but in creating successful, responsible developments. Our commitment goes beyond construction; it's about delivering quality, trust, and lasting value for every project we undertake".

Anita Singhal - Director, Charms India

For More Details: www.charmsindia.com

