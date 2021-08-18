Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/Heylin Spark): With the rising financial pressure and economic downturn, having a secured financial future can be daunting. One must consider secondary sources of income rather than relying on primary income sources.

Fortunately, there are companies like Invvex that help people in financial planning and wealth management to strengthen their future financial goals.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Girls in Relationship Get Magistrate’s Permission to Live Together.

Its mission is to deliver unmatched value with client-centric financial planning and wealth management services. It envisions providing financial peace of mind by delivering tailored financial planning and wealth management services designed to give clients the confidence to pursue their passion, dreams, and aspirations.

Invvex hand-holds the clients throughout the journey. Right from educating the clients about investment to helping them with managing their portfolio, the team does it all. The experts at Invvex will assist you in goal-based financial planning, portfolio audit, portfolio management with free tracking, portfolio purchase, and smart advisory services.

Also Read | Onam 2021 Pookalam Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Easy Flower Rangoli Design Ideas To Decorate This Thiruvonam (Watch Tutorial Videos).

Jayashri Raut, the director of Invvex, noticed that most people weren't wise with their investments and had wrong myths about Mutual funds and the Equity Market. She stepped ahead and decided to help investors to set and achieve their financial goals using a holistic, goal-based approach that combines actionable insights with the right financial tools.

Ssooraj Rauth, the Financial Advisory & IT Head is an MF distribution and IRDA certified financial expert and having 21 years of experience in the IT industry with major expertise in the banking domain. With his expertise in the financial and IT domains, he wanted to break the myth that only the elite can invest. Through Invvex he had educated several investors in insurance and mutual funds and has helped the common man to plan & grow their investment.

Invvex being a technology-driven company uses AI-Driven Data Analytics to help clients in financial planning. Regardless of whether you are planning to invest or manage your investment or rebalance your portfolio, the financial experts at Invvex will help you out.

There's risk everywhere but risks taken at the right time for the right product can fetch good returns. Honestly, this is the right time for building a financial portfolio, it's now or never. Visit https://www.invvex.in/ to book a free 30-minute consultation with our financial expert.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)