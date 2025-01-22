SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), a leader in global academic excellence, has launched a BSc Psychology (Hons) program in collaboration with King's College London, a globally recognized institution ranked third in the UK for psychology education by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

This program addresses the increasing demand for skilled mental health professionals in India. With mental health awareness on the rise but resources remaining scarce, this program aims to equip students with the skills needed to address India's mental health challenges. Enhancing this initiative, ISBF will introduce a psychology laboratory, allowing students to conduct simulations and experiments, deepening their understanding of psychological concepts and research techniques.

"The BSc Psychology (Hons) program, along with the Psychology lab, reflects ISBF's commitment to empowering students with a globally aligned education that combines theoretical depth with practical innovation," said Mrs Arushi Bakshi, Director of ISBF. "Our collaboration with King's College London ensures students have access to world-class academic resources and opportunities."

A Legacy of Global Excellence

ISBF has been at the forefront of delivering globally recognized undergraduate programs in partnership with the University of London (UOL), with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Programs in Economics, Management, Finance, Data Science, and Business Analytics have positioned ISBF as a premier institution offering world-class education in India.

ISBF's unique academic model integrates LSE's rigorous curriculum with experiential learning through case studies, research projects, and practical exposure. This approach ensures that graduates are equipped with the tools to thrive in competitive global markets. ISBF's commitment to quality education has been recognized with accolades such as the National Education Award for B-School Leadership (2017) and the Best Institute for Providing Global Exposure Award from ASSOCHAM India (2018).

Guiding ISBF's excellence is an Advisory Board comprising notable academicians and industry leaders, including Prof Wolfgang Viet (Cologne University), Prof Vidur Varma (London Business School), Prof Viney Sawhney (Harvard University), Mr Devansh Jain (INOXGFL Group), Mr Rikant Pitti (Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip), Mr Deepak Gupta (Co-Founder, Bombay Shaving Company) and Mr Asish Mohapatra (Co-Founder & CEO, OfBusiness).

In addition, ISBF has established a Mentorship Board comprising professionals from renowned institutions like Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford, along with experts from leading companies such as Meta and Google, to provide guidance and support to its students, enhancing their academic and professional journeys.

Their insights ensure that ISBF's programs remain aligned with international academic and professional standards.

Beyond Borders: Global Opportunities for ISBF Students

ISBF provides students with unparalleled opportunities for global exposure. A key offering is the LSE Summer School, a six-week program that immerses participants in international teaching methodologies. All ISBF students are eligible for a 40% scholarship to attend the program, making it accessible and enriching.

Additionally, students can explore transfer options to LSE and other esteemed universities worldwide, such as Carnegie Mellon, Warwick Business School, and the University of British Columbia. ISBF's rigorous academic foundation also gives its students a distinct advantage when applying for master's programs at leading universities globally, enabling them to excel in advanced academic and professional pursuits.

Students can further benefit from the Mountbatten Programme, which offers international internships at firms like HSBC, Merrill Lynch, UBS and Deutsche Bank. These internships, accompanied by monthly stipends, provide valuable corporate exposure in global financial hubs like London and New York, enhancing employability and global competence.

Modern Campus for Holistic Learning

In July 2024, ISBF moved to its expansive one-acre campus in Jasola, South Delhi, designed to foster both academic and personal growth. The campus features modern classrooms, advanced research facilities, and comprehensive sporting amenities, creating a holistic environment for students to thrive academically and socially.

Applications Open for 2025 Intake

Applications for ISBF's undergraduate courses, including the BSc Psychology (Hons) program, are now open for the 2025 intake. For more information and to apply, visit ISBF's official website at www.isbf.edu.in.

