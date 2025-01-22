New Delhi, January 22: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued the RRB CEN No. 08/2024 notification on January 21, 2025, for recruiting 32,438 Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Interested candidates can apply online from January 23 to February 22, 2025, via the official RRB website rrbapply.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the eligibility criteria before filling the application form to ensure you are eligible for the post.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

Application Start: January 23, 2025

Application End: February 22, 2025

Fee Payment (Post Closing): February 23-24, 2025

Correction Window: February 25 to March 6, 2025

RRB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Educational qualifications are detailed in the official notification.

Age limit: 18–36 years as of January 1, 2025.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Here’s How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the RRB recruitment process:

Visit the official website of RRBs.

On the home page, click on the link to apply for RRB recruitment under CEN No. 08/2024.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Fill out the application form, pay the application fee and upload necessary documents.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process includes four stages:

Computer-Based Tests (CBT) (100 questions in 90 minutes, with 1/3 negative marking). Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Document Verification. Medical Examination. Minimum qualifying marks for CBT are 40% (UR/EWS), 30% (OBC/SC/ST).

RRB Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General/OBC: INR 500 (INR 400 refunded after CBT).

PwBD/Female/SC/ST/Minorities/EBC: INR 250 (refunded after CBT).

Payments are accepted online via internet banking, UPI, or debit/credit cards.

Aspiring candidates should review the detailed notification for complete eligibility and syllabus details.

