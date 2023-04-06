New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/PNN): Fulfilling the most unique farmer demands and keeping up to its promises across the world throughout the year, International Tractors Limited (ITL) has concluded its vibrant FY'23 journey with a blazing performance. India's No. 1 tractor export brand, ITL fully capitalized its innovation streak and farmer centric approach to stand tall on its biggest ever annual sales mark of 1,51,160 tractors. This roaring achievement accounts for staggering 14.1% market share and includes 11% overall growth.

Unpredictable market requirements have been among the strong characteristics of India - the world's largest tractor market and the diversified crop and soil landscape in the country continues to be highly demanding. ITL has always ensured to introduce innovative tractors and remain in-sync with its channel partners to address even the most unique exigencies. Accomplishing the new sales landmark highlights farmer's growing belief in ITL as a one stop farm solution provider and the company's promise to ensure farmers' delight across the globe.

Sharing his thoughts on the exemplary performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "I feel elated to announce that FY'23 is the biggest year in ITL as we have recorded our highest annual sales of 1,51,160 tractors. It is the 2nd biggest milestone for us after the 1 lakh annual tractor sales. The new landmark achievement has been driven by multiple initiatives - our precise focus on product innovation, pioneering to reveal tractor prices on website that raised transparency in tractor industry, easy credit availability to farmers through our NBFC, on-boarding 3000+ youth from technical institutes like ITI, 3x2 service promise, digitalisation and on-ground connect with farmers. With re-energised strategies, our teams and channel partners remain all geared up and adaptive to accomplish new big milestones moving forward."

