Pallekele [Sri Lanka], February 17 (ANI): Co-hosts, Sri Lanka, may suffer a huge blow as their pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana limped off without completing his first over during the match against Australia held at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka, according to the ICC.

Pathirana's suspected hamstring injury durig the match on Monday may have left the former champions without their fastest bowler for the rest of the tournament. However, no official confirmation has come yet from the Sri Lankan cricket board on Pathirana's injury.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Canada Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 31.

The co-hosts are already without Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled out earlier in the tournament due to injury.

The 23-year-old pulled up in his follow-through while delivering the fourth ball of his opening over and immediately clutched his left leg before going to ground. After on-field treatment, he was helped off the field. Captain Dasun Shanaka finished the over.

Also Read | Today’s Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 17.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. An 104-run stand between a returning skipper, Mitchell Marsh (54 in 27 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) started off things for Australia, but Aussies could not make the most of this perfect headstart as they were skittled out for 181 runs in 20 overs, with Josh Inglis (27 in 22 balls, with three fours) and Glenn Maxwell (22 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) being the only ones to touch the 20-run mark later.

Dushan Hemantha (3/37 in four overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/36 in four overs) were the top bowlers for Sri Lanka.

In the run-chase, Perera fell early, but Nissanka (100* in 52 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes), Kusal Mendis (51 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six), and Pavan Rathnayake (28* in 15 balls, with six fours) took Sri Lanka to the target with eight wickets and two overs left.

Australia are third in the group with one win and two losses, behind table-toppers SL and Zimbabwe, who have won both their matches. If Zimbabwe win their clash against Ireland on Tuesday, the Aussies will be out of the tournament. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)