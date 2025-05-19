VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: Jaipuria Institute of Management, one of the prominent management institutions in India, hosted a grand unified convocation for its four campuses--Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, as the Chief Guest. He highlighted the significance of continuous learning and the nation's growth-oriented approach.

"It is an honour and a privilege to address this unique gathering of the joint convocation of the Jaipuria Institute of Management. Convocations mark milestones in a student's journey, but learning must continue lifelong, as change is the only constant. We have an enabling ecosystem and affirmative government policies that support the fullest utilisation of your talent and potential. In our times, educational levels will define Bharat's growth trajectory. The time has come to aim higher, let us be among the global best,'' said the Honourable Vice President.

The 29th convocation conferred diplomas to 1,251 ambitious PGDM graduates in the presence of Board of Governors and over 150 distinguished faculty members.

"Giving back to society has always been a deeply held value for us. As we reflect on the enduring legacy of the Jaipuria family in the field of education, we celebrate a journey spanning over 8 decades rooted in the spirit of nation-building. This convocation is not only a celebration of academic achievement but also a reaffirmation of our enduring mission to contribute meaningfully to India's development through quality management education," said Mr. Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Jaipuria Institute of Management.

The institution recently earned the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) Accreditation, placing it among the top 6% of business schools globally and the top 1% in India.

"The convocation marks both a culmination and a new beginning. The years you have spent learning, exploring, failing, rising, and growing have led you to this moment--not just to receive a degree, but to step into the world with purpose and direction. At Jaipuria, we believe that education must shape not only the intellect but also character. Today, you leave not just as graduates, but as ethical leaders, responsible citizens, and compassionate individuals." said Mr. Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, Jaipuria Institute of Management.

The convocation celebrated a diverse cohort of students across multiple programs with over 1229 graduates receiving certificates from the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program, with specialisations in Finance, Human Resources, Retail Management, Marketing, and Service Management.

Additionally, 6 scholars from the Fellow Program in Management (FPM) were felicitated with the title of fellow, along with 16 graduates from the inaugural batch of the Online PGDM program.

The convocation also recognised academic excellence, awarding the Chairman's Gold Medal to 10 meritorious students. These included Ayush Vardhan, Nihaal Agarwal, Priyanka Rastogi, B Sai Rithika, Anand Tyagi, Sakshi Singh, Abhijeet Sharan, Harleen Kaur, Mimansa Dadheech, and Saumya Kumbhaj.

The convocation marked a new chapter in Jaipuria Institute of Management's journey, reflecting a collective vision for academic excellence and holistic growth. As graduates embark on their professional journeys, empowered with outstanding knowledge and skills, the institution stands proud.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

Jaipuria Institute of Management is a premier business school in India, committed to delivering world-class education and fostering future leaders with ethical values and innovative thinking. With a legacy of academic excellence and industry-driven learning, Jaipuria ensures a transformational educational experience across its four campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

The institute offers AIU-recognized MBA-equivalent PGDM programs, accredited by the NBA (National Board of Accreditation), ensuring high academic standards and industry relevance. Jaipuria's commitment to quality education is reflected in its rankings:

* Jaipuria Noida: Ranked 45th among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024)* Jaipuria Lucknow: Ranked 72nd among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024)* Jaipuria Jaipur: Ranked 75th among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024)* Jaipuria Indore: Ranked among the Top 125 Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2024)

AACSB Accredited, Jaipuria is among the top 1% of Indian B-schools to receive this prestigious international accreditation.

