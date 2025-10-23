PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Jayesh Logistics Limited ("JLL"), an integrated logistics and supply chain management company headquartered in Kolkata, announces the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise up to ₹28.63 crore. The proceeds will be utilized to strengthen its owned fleet, expand warehousing and smart logistics infrastructure, and meet working capital requirements.

The IPO opens for Anchor Investors on October 24, 2025 (Friday), with the Bid/Issue Period opening on October 27, 2025 (Monday) and closing on October 29, 2025 (Wednesday). The price band has been fixed at ₹116 to ₹122 per equity share with a lot size of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 thereafter.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the Emerge platform of NSE, with a tentative listing date of November 03, 2025.

Issue Structure and Details

The offering comprises a Fresh Issue of 23,47,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, aggregating up to ₹28.63 crore. There is no Offer for Sale (OFS) component.

Issue Type: 100% Book Built Issue

Face Value: ₹10 per equity share

Price Band: ₹116 - ₹122 per equity share

Lot Size: 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 thereafter

Book Running Lead Manager: Indcap Advisors Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue: KFin Technologies Limited

Market Maker: Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited

Utilization of IPO Proceeds

The funds raised will be utilized for:

* Funding the expenditure towards purchase of side wall trailers

* Funding the working capital requirements

* General Corporate Purposes

IPO Allotment & Investor Reservation

* Not more than 50% of the Net Issue shall be allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

* Not less than 15% of the Net Issue shall be available for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

* Not less than 35% of the Net Issue shall be reserved for Individual Investors (Retail).

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on October 30, 2025, and the shares are expected to be credited to investors' demat accounts shortly thereafter.

Business & Key Highlights

Founded in 2011, Jayesh Logistics Limited is a rapidly growing player in India's logistics and supply chain management sector, offering freight transportation (road and rail), truck forwarding (TFN), customs clearance, loading and unloading, and heavy machinery on hire. The company serves over 200 clients across key industries including iron and steel, cement, construction machinery, and infrastructure.

With an owned fleet of 95 heavy material and cargo handling trucks, complemented by a vast network of third-party transporters, Jayesh Logistics ensures operational efficiency and reliability in freight movement. The company has strong operational dominance in Eastern India, especially in the Nepal logistics, and has been honored with the Transporter of the Year Award by EXIM India Shipping Times for five consecutive years -- 2019, 2020, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Strong Financial Growth:

The Company delivered a strong performance, with Revenue from Operations of ₹2,519.72 Lakhs for Apr-June'25 and ₹11,188.21 Lakhs for FY25, EBITDA of ₹430.06 Lakhs and ₹1,692.97 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹201.92 Lakhs and ₹719.74 Lakhs respectively, reflecting healthy operational and financial growth.

1) Pan-India Network:

2) Operating through a mix of owned and leased fleets, the Company has logistics hubs across key locations including Durgapur, Haldia, Kolkata, and Siliguri, with operations extending across the India-Nepal and Nepal hinterland.

3) Technology-Driven Efficiency:

4) Advanced fleet management and tracking systems for real-time visibility, route optimization, and enhanced delivery reliability.

5) Experienced Promoter:

6) Led by promoters Sanjay Kumar Kundaliya, Navita Kundaliya, Bishnu Kumar Bajaj, Rashmi Bajaj, Rishi Maheshwari, and RHMB India Pvt. Ltd., the management brings over a decade of experience in logistics and trade.

7) Future-Focused Strategy:

8) Expansion into multimodal transport solutions, integration of warehousing automation, and sustainable logistics practices.

