Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 30: A philanthropist from Jodhpur, and the Founder of one of the leading education companies - Utkarsh Classes, Dr Nirmal Gehlot has started Nirmal Gehlot Charitable Foundation, a trust which will support various social causes & charitable initiatives.

Dr Gehlot has built a dedicated center for Blood Donation, in Jodhpur, called 'Raktshala'. Raktshala is a first-of-its-kind initiative where any individual/organization/NGO can organize blood donation camps.

The center will be inaugurated on January 28th, 2024 and is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies.

"Our country needs around 14.6 million units of blood every year. It is the need of the hour that we, as society step up and fulfill this necessity. Blood Donation is a very noble cause, it is imperative that the Youth becomes an active participant in such events. The idea behind starting Raktshala was to encourage and increase awareness amongst our youth."

Dr Gehlot is an active philanthropist and has initiated many social events in the past as well, from starting India's first Breath Bank during Covid to renovating Police Barrack and established a Cardiothoracic Unit with state of the art facilities in a Government hospital.

