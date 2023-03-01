Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI/GPRC): The city of Mumbai is all set to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, with a musical extravaganza on March 7th, 2023. The Holi music festival is going to be a day filled with music, dance, and color, featuring two of Bollywood's most popular singers, Sukhwinder Singh and Divine.

BizBash Entertainment is organizing "Holi Cow" at the MMRDA Ground, which has been transformed into a vibrant and colorful carnival for the occasion. The Holi music festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, with its unique blend of Bollywood and electronic dance music.The festival will feature live music performances, traditional Indian food and a host of other activities that celebrate the festival of colors.

Expressing her enthusiasm to launch her venture, Harshita Shetty, Founder & Managing Director, BizBash entertainment stated, "BizBash Entertainment is thrilled to announce Divine and Sukhwinder Singh for our launch this Holi. As perfect embodiments of the energy that we stand for, all the artists performing will bring a fresh hit of colour to the Mumbai stage. We are dedicated to creating experiences like never before, and this is Holi event is going to be just the first of several events that define the new standard"

Sharing his excitement for the event, singing maestro Sukhwinder Singh said "Get ready to groove and celebrate the spirit of Holi with me in association with BizBash Entertainment. Together, we are here to create an unforgettable experience filled with music, colours and joy."

The event is all set host 5+ artists, premium beverage counters, along with other fun activities such as body painting, live acts, live dhol. Tickets for the Holi music festival are available now on Insider.in and organizers are urging people to get theirs before they sell out. With its unique blend of Bollywood music and electronic beats, the festival promises to be one of the most exciting events of the year.

For more information on the Holi music festival, please visit Insider.in.

