Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: Judge India Solutions, a 100% subsidiary of The Judge Group, celebrated its 9th anniversary with fanfare, Utsav. The achievement symbolizes almost a decade of steady growth, innovation, and focus on people and culture.

Established in September 2016 with a mere 17 people, Judge India Solutions has expanded to a vibrant team of nearly 300 staff members, having delivery offices in Noida, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The company, in the years it has been in operation, has established a reputable name for providing advanced technology and staffing solutions to the industry's top clients.

On the anniversary function, Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India & Global Delivery, The Judge Group, spoke to employees, reminiscing about the company's history and sketching out its future vision.

"Going beyond merely celebrating our history, this anniversary is also an affirmation of our vision for the future, of being the first choice partner for businesses looking for innovative solutions and outstanding service. We take pride in having a people-centric culture and continue to work towards establishing an inclusive work environment where all employees can succeed," said Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India & Global Delivery, The Judge Group

The Utsav celebration showcased the organisation's lively culture through dynamic dancing and singing performances, an exciting ramp walk by the leadership team, and an awards function celebrating outstanding performers who have helped shape the success of the company.

Judge India Solutions continues to affirm its leadership in the market, acquiring high-profile clients and showcasing its competence on international platforms. The innovative strengths of the company were rewarded with the Brandon Hall Award for Excellence in Technology for its GenAI solution, Matis AI. The company's leadership has also been demonstrated at Embedded World 2025 in Germany and the ServiceNow Knowledge'25 in Las Vegas, making a strong wave of impression worldwide.

The foundation of Judge India Solutions' success can be identified with its strong and unwavering dedication to its people and culture. The company continues to foster Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) through programs and activities in which employees develop personally and professionally.

With its expanding presence and international reputation, Judge India Solutions continues to be a benchmark in innovation, client success, and employee experience.

About Judge India Solutions

Judge India Solutions, part of The Judge Group, is a technology, learning, and talent solutions provider. Founded in 2016, the company has quickly expanded operations in Noida, Bangalore, and Hyderabad while providing customers globally with best-in-class innovations and people-centric values.

