Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Kaashi Films and writer-director Himanshu Singh Panwar's upcoming film "FRIIDGE" was announced at IMPPA House in Mumbai. The film's producers, writer-director, and entire star cast were present at the announcement. They collectively announced the film, and the entire team is set to begin shooting very soon.

The feature film 'FRIIDGE', being produced under the banner of Kaashi Films, is produced by Sangeeta Yadav and Sirju Sahni. Shweta Singh is the Project Head, Parikshit Sharma is the Production Executive, Vaibhav Pandey is the Director of Photography, Krishna Lal Chandani is the music composer, and Meenal Panwar is the costume designer. The main cast includes Keshav Sadhna, Shrreya Shrivastav, Megha Shrivastav, Shree Abhilash, Gauri Shankar Singh, Amiya Kashyap, and Mihir Singh Panwar.

Producer Sirju Sahni said that he was very impressed with the script, which is why he agreed to produce this romantic horror film. Director Himanshu ji is very creative and hardworking. Shooting is planned to begin in Kota, Rajasthan, by the end of this month. Producer Sangeeta Yadav is also very happy and excited about this project.

Director Himanshu Singh Panwar said that while you may have seen and heard many news stories related to refrigerators and drums lately, the film "FRIIDGE" has a very different and unique story. It has many surprising elements. He expressed his gratitude to the producers and all the actors who joined this film and trusted him.

DOP Vaibhav Pandey said that the film has a lot of suspense and thrills, so everyone is very excited about the shooting. The film's storyline is spine-chilling.

Actor Keshav Sadhna said that in addition to horror and thriller elements, the film also has romance and comedy, which will be very entertaining for the audience. Actress Shrreya Shrivastav said that the film explores the mindset of the criminals behind the crimes happening these days, presenting this aspect as a psychological thriller.

The other actors also said that viewers will be able to connect with the film, which is inspired by real-life events in society. Music composer Krishna Lal Chandani said that despite the horror theme, music plays a very important role in the film, and he is working closely with the director to create a compelling score. The film has a unique concept, showcasing the psychology of the criminal, which will surprise the audience. Composing music for such a film will be an exciting experience.

