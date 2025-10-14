VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14: The Kauvery Cancer Institute of Kauvery hospital Alwarpet, hosted the Oncoplastic Breast Surgery Masterclass 2025, a day-long academic event that brought together leading experts in breast and oncoplastic surgery from across India and the UK. The program focused on the latest advancements in breast cancer surgery, emphasizing precision in cancer removal, preservation of breast form, and restoration through advanced reconstructive techniques.

The masterclass was organized under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Sujay Susikar, Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet. The distinguished faculty included Prof. Dr. Rakesh S. Ramesh (St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru), Dr. A.N. Gurumoorthy (Madurai Medical College), Dr. Shafeek Shamsudeen (Travancore Breast Institute) Dr. Senthil Kumar Ravichander (MIOT International, Chennai), Dr. Anitha Gandhi (Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli), Dr. Veda Padma Priya (MGM Cancer Institute, Chennai), Mr. Sankaran Narayanan (University Hospital North Midlands, UK), and Dr. S. Jagadesh Chandra Bose (Sri Ramachandra Medical College- SRIHER Chennai).

The sessions covered a comprehensive range of topics including the basics of breast surgery (anatomy, planning, mastectomy, and axillary clearance), oncoplastic breast conservation, and reconstruction techniques designed to achieve both complete cancer removal and optimal cosmetic outcomes.

A highlight of the event was the live demonstration and video-based teaching of Perforator Flap Reconstruction -- an advanced technique that uses the patient's own tissue, preserving underlying muscles and improving recovery. Techniques such as LICAP (Lateral Intercostal Artery Perforator), LTAP (Lateral Thoracic Artery Perforator), AICAP (Anterior Intercostal Artery Perforator), MICAP (Medial Intercostal Artery Perforator), and Crescent flaps were showcased in detail.

Participants also explored the future of endoscopic and robotic surgery in breast oncology -- minimally invasive approaches that allow greater precision, smaller incisions, and quicker recovery times. The concluding panel discussion saw experts deliberate on complex cases, real-world challenges, and decision-making in reconstructive breast surgery.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Dr. Sujay Susikar said,

"Breast cancer care has evolved from being purely disease-focused to deeply patient-centered. With advanced oncoplastic and reconstructive methods, we now aim not just to save lives but also to preserve identity, confidence, and quality of life. This masterclass was an important step toward that goal."

Adding his thoughts, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, said,

"At Kauvery Cancer Institute, our focus is on holistic cancer care that combines clinical excellence with compassion. Training programs like the Breast Surgery Masterclass reflect our commitment to continuous learning and to nurturing a new generation of surgeons who can blend precision, technology, and empathy in patient care."

The Breast Surgery Masterclass 2025 reaffirmed Kauvery Cancer Institute's commitment to promoting academic excellence, innovation, and collaborative learning in oncology -- further strengthening its position as a leading center for comprehensive cancer care in South India.

