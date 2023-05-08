Kauvery Hospital Expands its Footprint in Chennai with the Launch of a New-Age Tertiary Care Hospital at Radial Road, Kovilambakkam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kauvery Hospital, a renowned healthcare provider in South India, takes great pride in announcing the opening of its second Hospital in Chennai at Radial Road, Kovilambakkam. The New Facility is equipped with the latest of medical infrastructure backed by strong clinical talent to fulfil Kauvery's commitment in delivering quality medical care.

Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road at Kovilambakkam is a multi-specialty Hospital equipped with cutting-edge technology and highly skilled medical professionals. Kauvery Hospitals aims to provide comprehensive and specialized care across various specialties at Radial Road with focussed Centres of Excellence in Neuro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Gastro Sciences, Renal Sciences, Women & Childcare, Trauma Care, and Emergency Medicine.

With over 250 beds comprising of 70+ critical care beds and 20+ of them dedicated for new-born babies (NICU), Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road is well-equipped to cater to the Healthcare requirements of the diverse community, comprising of all age groups. The hospital is equipped with a Modern Cath Lab, enabling Advanced Cardiac Interventions, and State-of-the-art Operation Theatres to support various surgical specialties. Additionally, the hospital offers round-the-clock Advanced Imaging Services, including a 3-Tesla MRI and a 128-slice CT, ensuring accurate and efficient diagnostic capabilities.

"At Kauvery Hospital, we are always committed to providing high quality medical care to our patients," said Dr. S. Chandrakumar, Chairman of Kauvery Hospital. "With the launch of our new Hospital in Radial Road at Kovilambakkam, we are expanding our reach and bringing our expertise closer to the community in South Chennai. We are focussed on our growth plan to become a leading and trusted healthcare provider in South India."

"Kauvery Hospital over the last two decades has been delivering patient-centric care, ensuring the highest safety and quality standards across all its facilities," said Dr. S. Manivannan, Managing Director of Kauvery Hospital. With a focus on personalized treatment plans, compassionate care, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, Kovilambakkam is poised to become a leading healthcare destination in Chennai.

The New Hospital is strategically located to serve the healthcare needs of the surrounding areas in South Chennai. Kauvery, by expanding into various parts of Chennai, aims to bridge the gap in quality healthcare services by providing accessible and reliable medical care that is affordable to patients closer to home.

