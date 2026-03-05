PNN

New Delhi [India], March 5: Thriller movies are well known for their absolute storytelling, tension, suspense and a lot more. These movies not only offer absolute gunshots and fast car chases, but they also bring up silence. Shadows along with it. Kennedy on ZEE5 is the story of a man who is facing insomnia due to his past.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, March 05, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Anurag Kashyap has come up with absolute movies that feel dirty, real and impossible to run away from. If you are willing to watch a movie that is intense, moody and deeply connecting, Kennedy is a movie you must watch. After achieving a huge success in theatres, the movie has finally been released on ZEE5 and is doing really great here as well. Performance of Rahul Bhat, empty streets of Mumbai, and a lot more is there that appears to be quite realistic and touching.

A Man Who Should Be Dead But Isn'tKennedy is one of the best new movies on ZEE5 that brings the story of Uday Shetty (Rahul Bhat), who has changed his name to Kennedy after the brutal murder of his son. His young son died in a crossfire that is connected to police corruption. And guess what. Who is behind it? The powerful police commissioner. Along with his son, Uday was also presumed to be dead.

Also Read | iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch Soon; Check All Expected Specifications and Price Range.

Uday survived the incident, disappeared and came back after some time as Kennedy, a ghost who kills people for money and was eagerly waiting for his real target. The best thing about the movie is that it moves between two timelines. Uday Shetty, a dedicated police officer, has been transformed into a contract killer, Kennedy now. He can't sleep. In fact, insomnia keeps him up and forces him to relive the night his son died.

The entry of a mysterious woman changed Charlie's life completely. She is the woman who listens to Kennedy and feels his pain without judging him. The silence and emotions in the movie speak loudly and make the audience feel the pain. The streets of Mumbai appear to be quite empty and haunting after lockdown, and that serves to be the perfect backdrop for a man who is alive but not living.

Rahul Bhat Owns Every Frame in Kennedy on ZEE5Rahul Bhat has made a very strong entry as Kennedy in the movie. His performance makes the audience feel the pain of the man who has lost his son. Kennedy is a tired, broken and dangerous man in the movie.

Charlie (Sunny Leone) is the woman who becomes the real and only connection of Rahul Bhat. Her presence brings up strength and warmth to the story. The scenes of both together bring emotions to the story.

Chandan's (Abhilash Thapliyal) performance in the movie is quite short and powerful. Mohit Takalkar and Megha Burman also spellbind the audience through their powerful performances.

Anurag Kashyap and Team Build a Perfect Mood in the New MovieAnurag Kashyap masters in creating thriller movies. He has landed a story this time that connects with the audience till the end. He masters the genre and knows how to make silence feel loud. Cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca has perfectly captured the absolute essence of Mumbai in different scenes where every frame appears to be quite heavy.

Editors Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar have also tried to keep the pace of the story quite slow and deliberate. The music by Aamir Aziz and Ashish Narula is quite minimal and haunting, and gives the touch of Uday's insomnia perfectly. The lockdown situation in Mumbai has been captured perfectly. Empty streets, dim streetlights give the feel of realism and mirror the life of Kennedy perfectly.

Why Does Kennedy on ZEE5 Feel Different From Other Thrillers?Where most of the thriller movies rush towards the big reveal, Kennedy on ZEE5 takes its time and offers a story that is unique and refreshing. It is a neo-noir style story that reminds the audience of the old classics. The makers of the movie have tried to give the absolute essence of the Indian soul, where we can see corruption protecting the powerful persons, the grief of a father who turns into a killer.

The violence in the movie appears to be quite brutal, but it is never glorified. The makers of the movie have designed the different scenes in such a way that it makes the audience feel Kennedy's pain, grief and tragedy.

The Thrill of a Broken Man's RevengeThe story of the Kennedy movie on ZEE5 revolves around the internal fight of Uday. The story of the movie beautifully presents how he becomes a ghost in his own life and presumed to be dead. The thriller moments of the movie are quite sharp and appear to be realistic. Charlie is also a powerful character in the movie who has landed up as a person who understands Uday and listens to him and feels his pain.

Discover Kennedy Among New Movies on ZEE5Kennedy on ZEE5 is a perfect watch for everyone willing to enjoy an absolutely fresh take on thriller movies. It is a dark, slow and heavy movie that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats till the end. The performance of Rahul Bhat and the direction of Anurag Kashyap together spell magic on the audience. It is a perfect late-night watch to be enjoyed with your family and friends.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)