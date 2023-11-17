India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 17: Lead Angels Network (LAN) and Kerala Angel Network (KAN) are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing investment opportunities in the angel investing sector. This partnership, facilitated through the Lead Angels Fund, a SEBI registered Angel Fund, signifies a milestone in the field of angel networks, bringing forth increased prospects for both investors and startups.

Amidst the growing regulatory complexities associated with private investments, this alliance between the two distinguished networks streamlines the investment process for their respective members. It simplifies documentation and taxation procedures, allowing investors to concentrate on the core aspects of identifying and nurturing promising startups.

Damodar Avanoor, President of TIE Kerala, expressed his satisfaction with this collaboration, emphasizing KAN's mission to facilitate increased capital availability for startups from Kerala. He stated, "We are pleased to have found a like-minded partner that shares our commitment to building an ethical, process-driven, and collaborative startup investing network for the future."

Sushanto Mitra, CEO and Founder of Lead Angels, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our journey began with an initial interaction with TIE Kerala a few years ago. It is truly gratifying to witness the evolution of that interaction into this significant partnership today. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration with the Kerala Angel Network brings. Together, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the startup ecosystem, fostering innovation and growth."

Furthermore, the angel networks plan to deepen their relationship by sharing knowledge and processes, ensuring mutual value for all stakeholders.

This partnership will help our investors and startups in the long-term value creation through the safety net of governance provided by the SEBI-regulated fund structure, and the valuable experience and processes implemented by Lead Angels Network" said Mr. Raveendranath Kamath, President KAN.

Lead Angels was founded by a team from IIT Bombay with the primary goal of supporting early-stage investments in startups. Today, Lead Angels is a comprehensive financial services company for startups, known for its track record of identifying promising early-stage ventures and providing strategic mentorship, capital, and access to a vast network of industry experts.

Kerala Angel Network (KAN) is a funding initiative of TIE Kerala that brings together a number of angel investors who share a passion for nurturing and investing in early-stage startups with exponential growth potential. Since its inception in 2020, KAN has made a significant number of investments across sectors. Their focus is on supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs through financial backing, mentorship, and market access.

