Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: In an era where digital finance is evolving faster than ever, Kissht has emerged as the most customer-centric fintech app in India, not just by enabling instant credit access but by building a deep, trust-led relationship with millions of users across the country.

Kissht's success lies in its unwavering focus on putting the customer at the heart of every decision. From small-ticket personal loans to flexible EMIs, the company's mission is simple yet powerful: to make credit accessible, affordable, and effortless for every Indian.

India's financial landscape has long struggled with the challenge of credit inclusion. Kissht bridges this gap by bringing formal credit to new-to-credit and underserved customers, many of whom are first-time borrowers. With its proprietary digital EMI network and instant credit scoring technology, the app empowers users to access funds with minimal documentation and complete transparency.

Unlike traditional lenders, Kissht's product philosophy begins with the customer. Every feature, from quick loan disbursal to personalized credit limits, is designed to solve real-life challenges. The company constantly gathers feedback through app interactions, user forums, and customer care touchpoints, ensuring the product evolves in line with consumer expectations. CEO Ranvir Singh has built the company on a belief system grounded in trust, empathy, and accessibility -- values that define every interaction with customers.

Beyond technology, Kissht distinguishes itself through its empathetic and responsive customer support. Every user query is handled with patience and understanding, reflecting the brand's belief that financial services must remain deeply human. The customer support team is trained not just to resolve issues, but to listen -- ensuring that every user feels valued and supported. This approach has resulted in consistently high satisfaction levels, remarkable retention rates, and an enviable Net Promoter Score (NPS), standing as proof of the loyalty Kissht inspires.

Kissht also takes immense pride in its strong compliance culture and ethical lending practices. The company has been a vocal advocate of responsible fintech operations and is a founding member of FACE (Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment), underscoring its commitment to transparency, fair lending, and consumer protection. Every process and product is designed with a compliance-first mindset, ensuring that customer trust remains central to business growth.

With millions of app downloads, thousands of merchants onboarded, and a strong presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Kissht's reach extends far beyond urban centers. Its data-driven, empathy-led, and compliance-focused approach has made it one of the most trusted names in India's fast-growing fintech sector.

Kissht continues to empower individuals across the country through simple, transparent, and responsible credit solutions that blend technology, trust, and care.

